Bentley Continental Supersports was inspired by Nürburgring racers

Why it matters to you Between its vivid paint job and 700-horsepower engine, this is one extreme Bentley.

The Bentley Continental Supersports is not a subtle car. From its extravagant styling and elephantine proportions to its 700-horsepower W12 engine, this massive slab of British luxury is not for wallflowers.

But Bentley found a way to make the Continental Supersports even more extroverted. Behold the Continental 24, a special-edition model decked out in a black-and-yellow paint scheme inspired by one of Bentley’s Continental GT3 race cars.

While Bentley likes to promote its past success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, that’s not what the “24” in this car’s name refers to. Instead, it nods to the ADAC Zurich 24 Hour race at the Nürburgring, which Bentley has raced in for the past three years. The Continental 24 wears the same Deutsche Post livery as the three GT3 race cars fielded by Bentley Team ABT. Bentley will offer red-and-black and single-tone exterior paint options as well.

Underneath the visually-arresting paintwork, the Continental 24 is mechanically identical to the Continental Supersports. So it uses a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 making the aforementioned 700 hp, plus 750 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

While it may not actually be a race car, the Continental 24 certainly goes like one. Estimated performance figures are the same as the Supersports, which is the fastest production Bentley ever. Highlights include 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, and a top speed of 209 mph. Because this is still a Bentley, drivers get to enjoy that speed in a cabin lined with quilted leather.

Bentley will only build 24 copies of the Continental 24, and they will be available in Europe only. Deliveries begin in July, and the car is priced at 250,000 euros ($279,000). Bentley does race the Continental GT3 in the U.S.-based Pirelli World Challenge series, so maybe it will dream up another special edition for this side of the Atlantic.