Digital Trends
Cars

Archrivals BMW and Daimler detail plans to join forces on mobility services

Stephen Edelstein
By
BMW and Daimler mobility joint venture

BMW and Daimler (parent company of Mercedes-Benz) are fierce rivals when it comes to selling cars, but the two German automakers are nonetheless teaming up to take on the likes of Uber and Lyft. The companies had earlier announced plans to merge their mobility services into a global joint venture in 2018, and are now providing the first details on how that effort will work.

The two companies are investing a combined $1.1 billion to create a comprehensive suite of mobility services, using each automakers’ existing services as the foundation. BMW and Daimler already have 60 million customers worldwide from their current services, including the BMW Reach Now and Daimler Car2Go car-sharing services. Autonomous electric cars will be integrated as the technologies mature, the automakers said in a statement.

The joint venture will initially focus on five main areas. Taking its name from BMW’s existing United States-based car-sharing service, Reach Now will encompass multimodal transportation, including coordinating car-based services with public transit and bike sharing. Free Now will include ridesharing services that compete with Uber and Lyft, while Share Now will handle car-sharing services. Charge Now and Park Now will focus on electric-car charging and parking, respectively.

BMW and Daimler claim the joint venture will create 1,000 jobs worldwide. The automakers did not discuss specific plans for operations in the U.S., but since both already operate mobility services here independently, it’s likely that services from the new team effort will launch here eventually.

The rise of ridesharing, car-sharing, and alternative mobility services using bicycles and scooters present a threat to automakers. If you can hail a car using Uber or Lyft, rent one through Zipcar, or pedal to your destination on a Lime bike, there’s less need to own a car. But automakers believe they can effectively compete with existing mobility-service players. In addition to BMW and Daimler, automakers like Ford and Volvo are experimenting with mobility services, General Motors has a dedicated car-sharing division called Maven, and is launching a line of ebikes under a new brand called Arīv.

The anticipated rise of self-driving cars could accelerate the growth of mobility services. Autonomous vehicles can stay on the road longer, offering greater convenience to customers and greater profit-making potential to companies. Daimler is already moving in that direction, with plans to launch an autonomous ridesharing pilot in San Jose, California, later this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

California legislator proposes unlimited speed lanes on two highways
Audi A8 traffic drama shot
Cars

Audi taught cars to talk to traffic lights, and they’re set to be even chattier

Audi started teaching its cars the language of traffic lights in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2016, and it has continued to expand the reach of this technology ever since.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Consumer Reports bumps the Tesla Model 3 off of its list of recommended models

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the six new cars that have lost their coveted Recommended rating from Consumer Reports over reliability concerns. In 2018, Model 3 owners reported body trim falling off and problems with the car's glass.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Lyft Aptiv ride experience
Cars

Lyft’s Shared Saver service offers cheaper rides, but you’ll have to walk a little

Lyft has launched a new ride option called Shared Saver that offers cheaper rides if you're willing to walk a little. Shared Saver designates a nearby pick-up point and drops you off a short distance from your final destination.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2018 volkswagen california t6 transporter 15
Cars

Has Apple rebooted its self-driving car program to develop autonomous vans?

The on-again, off-again Apple car is back on track, but it's not a sedan or a hatchback. It will arrive as an electric, autonomous passenger-carrying van, according to a recent report.
Posted By Ronan Glon
waymos self driving prototypes recognize hand signals waymo intersection 1
Cars

Waymo’s self-driving prototype obeys a traffic cop’s hand signals

One of Waymo's self-driving prototypes successfully navigated a situation that leaves even some human drivers confused: An intersection whose traffic lights are down. It waited for the traffic cop to wave it on.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Kia Geneva concept teaser
Cars

Kia is bringing a bionic-looking electric concept car to the Geneva Auto Show

Kia wants to hog the spotlight at the 2019 Geneva Auto Show by revealing a head-turning electric concept car. The yet-unnamed model reaffirms the brand's commitment to electrification, while taking design and performance to new levels.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how a ducati motorcycle goes from sketch to production design fullwide
Cars

How VR, 3D modeling, and craftsmanship help Ducati design alluring motorcycles

Passion fuels Ducati's team of designers as its members create some of the most alluring bikes on the planet. Digital Trends went behind the scenes in Ducati's design studio to learn how the company balances craftsmanship and tech.
Posted By Ronan Glon
coolest police cars ariel atom car
Cars

Who needs a Crown Vic? Check out the coolest police cars from around the world

Not every police department opts for either a Dodge Charger or Ford Explorer. Some law enforcement agencies, including those located in Dubai and Japan, run a different kind of fleet. Here, we've gathered some of the coolest cruisers in…
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet sphero rvr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Programmable toy car and beanless coffee

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
califonia highways unlimited speed limit proposl 4946357955 e5b466cdec o
Cars

California legislator proposes unlimited speed lanes on two highways

A senator in California has proposed legislation that would create new driving lanes on stretches of highway that would allow drivers to drive with no maximum speed limit in order to cut down on carbon emissions.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
iihs tests pedestrian detection systems in small suvs bmw x 1
Cars

9 out of 11 small SUVs do well in tests of pedestrian-detection systems

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested the effectiveness of pedestrian detection systems in 11 small SUVs. The technology is seen as an important countermeasure to the growing number of pedestrian fatalities.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
mychevrolet app update vehicle locate check in allows chevy owners to send automated text alerts
Cars

New feature in myChevrolet app assures friends and family you’re safe

Chevy has updated its myChevrolet app to add a new feature called Vehicle Locate, which will send an automated text alert to designated friends and family when you enter or leave a designated area.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
qualcomm connected car reference platform qca6696
Cars

Qualcomm draws a road map to the self-driving car of the future

Qualcomm's 2nd generation Connected Car Reference Platform and the QCA6696 chip bring next-gen Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity to cars -- and build a bridge to the vehicles of the future.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
BMW iNext concept
Cars

BMW wants to make interacting with a car as natural as talking to a friend

BMW traveled to MWC 2019 to demonstrate its artificial intelligence-powered Natural Interaction tech, which empowers drivers with three on-board means of communications that make interacting with a car as natural as talking to a friend.
Posted By Ronan Glon