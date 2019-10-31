Cars

The headlights on your vehicle are one of the most important parts when it comes to safety, but rarely are they even thought about. Unless there is an issue with your headlights, they probably never even cross your mind. Americans do a quarter of their driving at night, yet 50% of accidents occur during that time. Many of these accidents are due to limited visibility. In addition, factors such as precipitation, wind, fog, debris, et cetera, can make for a more dangerous driving experience. This is where the Boslla RGB LED headlights — featured in a new Kickstarter campaign — come to the rescue. We wrote about the first version of these headlights a year ago, and now they’re releasing the 2.0 version.

Boslla RGB (red, green, blue) is the first and brightest LED headlight with RGB daytime running light function. During the daylight hours, the RGB gradient-color running lights improve car identification and therefore improve safety. The up to 40W high-brightness lights also improve vision and safety at night. The Boslla RGB is three times brighter than the traditional halogen bulb and two times brighter than a Xenon bulb. 

The bulbs are designed to be installed in around 10 minutes; the plug-and-play design makes installation simple and effortless. The website features a bulb size guide, so finding the correct size bulb for your vehicle is simple. Once installed, you can switch between modes with a flick of your headlight switch. Standard headlight mode features the bright white LED light with both low- and high-beam options and RGB mode cycles between red, green, and blue with a blend of colors between. 

Boslla RGB lights are waterproof and durable against fire and snow/ice. They are virtually indestructible with the website illustrating them being stepped on and used to open a bottle and hammer nails. The patented design features a liquid-cooled heat pipe which conducts heat three times the amount of the market standard. 

When compared to its competitors, Boslla RGB LED headlights stand out in many areas. Other lights produce between 1,000 and 2,750 lumens while the Boslla produces 4,000. When it comes to heat dissipation, the Boslla features liquid cooling and a dual-ball mute fan. Most other headlights feature just a cooling fan or no cooling mechanism at all and rely on time to cool them down.

The development of the Boslla RGB headlights began in June 2018 when its creators consulted with 50 automotive experts and surveyed 20,000 car owners. Based on the results of their research, a demo version was designed in August 2018. In March 2019, the initial model was released, and strict testing on 100 vehicles began. In August, the final version was confirmed, and in October, the Kickstarter began. The Kickstarter campaign is set to end in December, which is when production will begin. If you’re interested, be sure to check out the backer deals before December.

The pledge deals start at $69 for one set of Boslla RGB headlights for a savings of 65% off the suggested retail price of $199; $129 gets you two sets of headlights, $249 is the price for four sets of lights, and $599 gets you 10 sets. For distributors, there is a backer deal that is $6,000 for 100 pairs of Boslla RGB LED headlights. All orders are expected to ship in April 2020.

As always, we encourage caution when participating in a crowdfunding venture.

Specifications

Power 40W
Lumens 4,000LM
Color Temp RGB + 6,500K
Light Source High power flip chip CREE style RGB chip
Chip Amount 12 + 2 Pcs
Heat Dissipation Liquid cooling dual-ball mute fan
Installation Time 10 minutes or less
