Although modern advances have allowed regular people to install weather stations right on their own properties, these devices haven’t changed a whole lot over the years, as weather stations have fallen behind when it comes to smart home technology. WeatherFlow hopes to change that: Its unique new Tempest smart weather system just met its goal on Kickstarter, but there’s still time to take advantage of an Early Bird discount. If you’re in the market for a weather station for your home, read on.

Weather stations have grown in popularity in recent years as they have become cheaper and more accessible for average users, although farmers, scientists, and other professionals have relied on these gadgets for decades now. The reason for owning a weather system like the WeatherFlow Tempest is simple: It will provide far more accurate, detailed, and up-to-date local climate information than any public weather service is capable of, and it’s a must-have addition to your home if you live in one of the many parts of the country where weather conditions can turn on a dime.

What sets the WeatherFlow Tempest weather station apart from the herd is its smart connectivity and small footprint. The most common weather systems, even modern ones, tend to be fairly bulky and complicated to set up. By contrast, the fully solar-powered WeatherFlow Tempest packs seven different sensors – including a light, rain, wind, air pressure, temperature, humidity, and lightning sensor – into a single unit that’s about the size of a camping lantern. You can mount this simple housing to a one-inch pole or flat base just about anywhere on your property, making the WeatherFlow Tempest’s installation and setup a breeze compared to more complex traditional weather stations.

Once installed, you have full access to the Tempest’s super-accurate sensors right on your tablet or smartphone via the WeatherFlow app. This places at your fingertips a fully detailed up-to-date readout of a wide variety of local climate metrics including UV index, solar radiation, wind speed, and direction, rain onset, air pressure, temperature, humidity, and even lightning data. All of this information is transmitted wirelessly as well, eliminating the need to route cables or to install stationary readout panels.

The WeatherFlow Tempest smart weather station is live on Kickstarter right now and has already blown past its $50,000 funding goal, having raised more than $200,000 as of now, but there is still time left to back it and take advantage of an Early Bird special that lets you score one for $229. Act fast, though; this Early Bird backer tier is limited. We always encourage caution when participating in a crowdfunding venture.

