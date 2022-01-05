  1. Smart Home

The Home Connectivity Alliance wants to bring you the smart home of your dreams

Patrick Hearn
By

The interconnected nature of smart home technology has long been the subject of discussion, especially with regard to the “walled gardens” that sprang up around different platforms. Many opinion pieces (our own included) said that the smart home would never be truly “smart” until interoperability became commonplace. Today, a number of different companies came together to announce the launch of the Home Connectivity Alliance, an organization devoted to creating interoperable appliances within the home. This announcement might pale in comparison to CES 2022 launches of a massive new TV or a nifty new robot vacuum, but it’s just as important.

The HCA is made up of American Standard Heating and Air Condition, Arcelik, The Electrolux Group, Haier, GE Appliances, Samsung Electronics, and Trane Residential. The presence of some of these companies comes as a surprise given their relatively low profile in the smart home market, but Samsung’s membership is no surprise at all. Samsung has long been a proponent of Matter, another platform pushing for interconnectivity between devices.

A wall-mount Trane Smart Thermostat Hub

According to Yoon Ho Choi, President of the Home Connectivity Alliance and Global Head of Planning and Partnership, Home IoT Business, Samsung Electronics, said “A simple and secure connected home has been a long-standing dream for the industry, and it is time to make it a reality. Consumer homes are filled with long-life appliances and systems across multiple manufacturers. Consumers should have the flexibility to purchase and operate multiple brand appliances that work together without locking the user into a single platform. We believe that manufacturers, who truly understand their consumer needs, lead the way for building an interoperable connected home ecosystem.”

In addition to providing consumers with more choice, the HCA aims to keep data privacy first. It’s described as one of the “key pillars” of HCA’s mission. Of equal importance to data privacy is general safety. A device that has a camera or microphone should provide convenience without unwanted listening, while appliances that transmit high voltages, such as a washer or dryer, should pose no risk to the user at all. The HCA promises to prioritize consumer safety in the ever-changing landscape of the smart home.

This alliance is just one of many protocols and movements that seek to destroy the arbitrary walls established around smart home technology. In time, it will hopefully mean that your devices can update you on their status from a single app, rather than relying on a half-dozen or more different apps to control different devices.

Editors' Recommendations

TP-Link enters U.S. smart home market with salvo of devices

Tapo C320WS security camera mounted outdoors with lights on.

Your Whirlpool smart oven can now act as an air fryer, too

The Whirlpool Smart Oven line is getting an air fry mode.

The most common Google Nest Mini problems, and how to fix them

The Google Nest Mini on a table.

TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6E router comes with motorized antennas for better reception

The TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni with its antennas in motion.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best iPhone deals and sales for January 2022

best iphone deals 2019

Rumors suggest the iPhone 15 Pro will get a periscope lens in 2023

Totallee MagSafe iPhone case from the back.

The best family movies on Netflix right now

Zathura

Best tablet deals for January 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best grill deals for January 2022

People grilling outside.

The best action movies on Netflix right now

Mel Gibson in Braveheart.

Best Instant Pot deals for January 2022

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Best Ninja Foodi deals for January 2022

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4