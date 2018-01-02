That was fast: A pair of Bugatti Chirons are already heading to auction

Just 10 months after the first examples of the Bugatti Chiron were delivered to customers, at least two of the supercars are headed to auction. It’s a handy way to get your hands on a Chiron now rather than later (the production line moves at a glacial pace, with just 70 cars built in 2017), but you’ll need to plan a heist in order to get the cash for one of these supercars.

RM Sotheby’s will offer a Chiron at its Paris auction, which begins February 7. Set to be delivered in April, the car in question was one of the first 20 Chirons to leave Bugatti’s factory in Molsheim, France. It wears a two-tone Atlantic Blue and French Racing Blue paint scheme, with brown leather and contrast stitching on the inside. Other distinguishing touches include a carbon-fiber steering wheel and Maritime Blue brake calipers. The car has less than 620 miles on the odometer, and RM Sotheby’s expects it to sell for between $3.8 million and $4.3 million, an increase over the roughly $3 million the original owner likely paid.

A second Chiron will cross the block January 13 at the Mecum Auctions sale in Kissimmee, Florida. This car (pictured above) has a Black Carbon and Blue Carbon two-tone exterior that showcases the weave of the Chiron’s carbon-fiber bodywork beneath translucent color finishes. The interior is upholstered in black leather with red contrast stitching. Mecum says the car has just 249 miles on the clock.

It’s hard to imagine anyone wanting to part with a Chiron. Bugatti’s latest supercar features an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine similar to the one used in its Veyron predecessor, producing 1,500 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque. The Chiron does 0 to 60 mph in well under three seconds, and it’s a serious contender for the mantle of fastest production car in the world, a record the old Veyron Super Sport held.

But many car buyers view their vehicles as investments, and it’s probably not a bad time to be selling a Chiron. Some people will inevitably get impatient and, rather than wait for a brand-new car from the factory, buy one at auction instead. This kind of flipping isn’t something automakers generally approve of, but it’s a reality of the capitalistic world of supercars.