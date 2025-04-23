 Skip to main content
Cadillac offers first glimpse of upcoming Optiq-V performance EV

Cadillac has released the first official teaser images of the 2026 Optiq-V, offering a preview of the brand’s second all-electric model to join the performance-focused V-Series lineup. The images, which highlight subtle styling upgrades, mark the first confirmation of the new variant ahead of its full reveal later this year.

The Optiq-V builds on the foundation of the standard Optiq, Cadillac’s compact electric SUV introduced for the 2025 model year. According to the automaker, this V-Series version will feature a more dynamic driving experience, with enhancements to steering, suspension, and overall agility. While technical details remain limited, Cadillac’s press release emphasizes that the Optiq-V was engineered for “precision” and an “exhilarating” feel behind the wheel.

Reports from CarScoops suggest the Optiq-V could produce up to 515 horsepower through a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, significantly surpassing the 300 horsepower of the base model. Teaser images reveal a diamond-pattern mesh grille, V-Series badging, and a rear spoiler — all nods to its performance orientation. Photos also hint at additional visual updates, such as redesigned bumpers, 21-inch wheels, and larger brakes.

The base Optiq, reviewed recently by Digital Trends, is positioned as Cadillac’s entry-level EV and shares its underpinnings with the Chevrolet Equinox EV. Despite that connection, the Optiq features premium materials, a curved 33-inch display, Google built-in tech, and standard dual-motor all-wheel drive. While the review noted some drawbacks in steering feel and performance tuning, it praised the vehicle’s cabin quality and overall comfort.

The Optiq-V is expected to retain the standard model’s 85-kWh battery and roughly 300-mile range, though final figures have yet to be announced. Cadillac says more details on specs and pricing will be available closer to the model’s official launch.

With the addition of the Optiq-V, Cadillac continues expanding its electric lineup while reinforcing its V-Series as a key part of its identity — now in the EV era.

