Cars

Aluminum-carbon nanotubes could replace copper wiring in cars, report says

Stephen Edelstein
By
carbon nanotubes could replace copper wiring in cars 2018 chevrolet malibu hybrid

Talk of materials used in cars usually centers on carbon fiber and aluminum that help reduce the weight of the body, but there’s another material that is crucial to modern cars — copper. New cars are laced with wiring for everything from infotainment systems to driver-assist sensors. But automakers would like to replace all of that copper with something else, reports Automotive News.

Aluminum-carbon nanotubes could offer the conductivity of copper wiring, while reducing weight. Japan’s Yazaki Corporation is investigating this new material at its California research and development subsidiary, YTC America, according to Automotive News.

The average vehicle contains 30 pounds to 60 pounds of copper, according to Automotive News. Aluminum is much lighter than copper, but in its raw form, the metal isn’t suitable for automotive wiring. Aluminum only has 60 percent of the conductivity of copper, and 25 to 30 percent of copper’s tensile strength, according to Automotive News.

That’s why Yazaki is experimenting with combining aluminum with carbon nanotubes. Those nanotubes are cylindrical molecules of carbon atoms, which make up microscopically fine strands of material that are added to aluminum. This gives the aluminum greater strength and conductivity, Yazaki claims. The carbon nanotube material also raises the heat resistance of aluminum, allowing it to be used in high-voltage battery cables for electric cars, Stefan Maat, YTC America director of materials research and development, said in an interview with Automotive News.

As with all research, promising test results for aluminum-carbon nanotubes may not translate into something that is commercially feasible. But automakers are eager for anything that can cut pounds from their cars.

The quest to shed weight has traditionally been associated with racing and performance road cars. Reducing weight improves everything from acceleration to handling, after all. But weight reduction has become a priority for all kinds of vehicles, from pickup trucks to luxury sedans, in order to improve fuel economy. Stricter global emissions standards are putting automakers under more pressure to lower fuel consumption. The average weight of new cars has also crept up as demand for safety and convenience features has increased, and automakers need to do something to counteract that.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
novitec announces suspension tweaks and body kit for tesla model 3 1
Cars

Tesla Model 3 tuned in Germany is an electric car you’ll either love or hate

German tuner Novitec has released a catalog of aftermarket parts for the Tesla Model 3. Its body kit includes several components made with carbon fiber, and it also makes 21-inch alloy wheels plus suspension parts available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Cars

Bolt vs. Volt: Chevrolet’s electrified models explained

The Chevy Bolt and Volt overlap in multiple ways, but they're two completely different cars. Here, we pitted the two vehicles against each other in multiple categories, including design, tech, and performance.
Posted By Ronan Glon
audi shows e tron scooter four wheeled electric skateboard concept combines with
Cars

Audi places its smallest model where escooters and skateboards intersect

Audi developed a vehicle that blurs the line between escooters and skateboards. Its E-Tron Scooter is an electric skateboard that's shaped like a longboard and fitted with a scooter-like handlebar. It has 12.5 miles of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Cars

For 2020, Volkswagen shuffles trim levels and adds tech across the board

Volkswagen is focusing on tech as it updates its full range of models for the 2020 model year. From the Jetta to the Arteon, all of the firm's cars benefit from a new infotainment system, and most receive standard electronic driving aids.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

End your dependence on fossil fuels with one of these amazing electric cars

Electric cars are getting smarter, safer, and more capable with each passing year. Here are our picks for the best electric cars on the market, whether you're looking for a performance ride or a family-friendly crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
avis ai technology scans rental cars for damage busy night highway
Cars

Avis is testing A.I. tech that scans your rental car for damage

Avis Budget Group is running a pilot program for automated vehicle inspections. The system being tested uses CCTV cameras to scan vehicles, and A.I. to review the images for damage and potential maintenance issues.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 karma revero gt 3d audio system details
Cars

This Karma Revero plug-in hybrid’s audio system took more than 2 years to design

German audio company Sennheiser created a one-off 3D surround sound system for a 2020 Karma Revero GT plug-in hybrid. But it took a long time for engineers to get it right, according to the company.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
car breakdown conglomerates assembly line
Cars

So, who made my car? A comprehensive guide to today’s car conglomerates

Have you ever wondered who owns the companies that make the cars we buy? We figured out who the man behind the curtain is, and in doing so, we also found out some interesting facts about those companies.
Posted By Ronan Glon
honda pilot vs toyota highlander 2019 elite
Cars

Honda Pilot vs. Toyota Highlander: Which crossover is right for you?

Which three-row crossover is better, the Honda Pilot or the Toyota Highlander? Here, we compare the tech, performance, fuel economy, and price of each machine to find out.
Posted By Ronan Glon
waymo arizona self driving car hub operations explained maintenance chandler
Cars

Waymo found inspiration in airports for its Arizona self-driving car hub

When it decided to set up a self-driving car maintenance hub in Arizona, Waymo looked at how airports are run in order to make it work. The company also partnered with a large dealership chain to keep its autonomous test fleet on the road.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Buick Encore GX
Cars

2020 Buick Encore GX will rely on turbocharged three-cylinder power

The 2020 Buick Encore GX will slot between the standard Encore and the Envision in Buick's lineup. Buick is keeping most other details under wraps until closer to the Encore GX's 2020 launch, but a leaked order guide has revealed the engine…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
MyFord Touch 2.0 nav screen
Cars

Ford settles class-action lawsuit over infotainment woes for $17 million

Ford has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit -- which accused it of selling defective infotainment systems -- for $17 million. It admits no wrongdoing, but customers claim MyFord Touch and MyLincoln Touch often froze.
Posted By Ronan Glon
rogue power ripper atv is the jeep wrangler of scooter world 3
Cars

The Ripper ATV is a motorized skateboard that thinks it’s a Jeep Wrangler

Rogue Power developed the Jeep Wrangler of the scooter world. Called Ripper ATV, it's a four-wheeled machine with a surprisingly advanced suspension, and an engine borrowed from a Honda lawnmower.
Posted By Ronan Glon
fisker plans to release electric pickup truck with 300 mile range in 2022 teaser
Cars

Is Fisker preparing to throw its hat in the electric pickup ring?

Electric car startup Fisker released an enigmatic, computer-generated teaser image that seems to show a pickup. The electrified truck will ride on the same platform as Fisker's upcoming SUV, and it will reach showrooms in about 2022.
Posted By Ronan Glon