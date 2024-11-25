 Skip to main content
These EVs come with the best free charging deals

By
Electrify America charging stations
Electrify America

EV charging is getting more accessible and faster, but it’s still not quite as convenient as filling up at a gas station. For some, however, paying a substantially lower cost would make the waiting worth it, and many EV manufacturers make the cost cuts even more enticing by bundling in discounted or free charging at one of the larger charging networks.

This has been a practice for some time now — and Tesla actually kicked it off with free Supercharger access. The concept is basically that when you buy your EV, you’ll get a free subscription or free access to a network like Electrify America or EVgo. Essentially, this means that you can fast charge your electric vehicle at a DC fast charging station at no cost.

But which EVs and which EV manufacturers offer free charging to customers who buy their vehicles? Here’s a look. If a manufacturer isn’t on this list, then it’s likely that it doesn’t offer any kind of free charging with its electric vehicles. That said, EV manufacturers often run temporary deals for things like charging, so it’s worth double-checking with your manufacturer.

Audi

Audi Q8 e-tron in a dark brown color.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Audi’s free charging offers vary depending on the model that you buy. The Audi e-tron GT, Q8 e-tron, and SQ8 e-tron come with free DC charging for two years at Electrify America stations, without limits of any kind. The Audi Q4 e-tron, on the other hand, only gets 250kWh of free charging, usable within the first two years of ownership, and also at Electrify America.

BMW

BMW vehicles also get varied amounts of free charging depending on the model that you buy, and it can be a little complicated. The 2024 BMW i4, i5, and iX get free charging at Electrify America stations for the first 30 minutes of a session, a deal that’s active for two years after the purchase of the vehicle. The 2025 models of those vehicles get 1000kWh of complimentary charging, usable within two years and also at Electrify America.

Deals are also a little different for the BMW i7. The 2024 i7 gets unlimited free charging for three years at Electrify America stations, while the 2025 model only gets 2000kWh of free charging at Electrify America, usable within three years of purchase. BMW estimates that this will offer 6,000 miles of driving based on EPA values for the i7.

Cadillac

Cadillac Lyriq front and side
Christian de Looper / Digital Trends

The Cadillac Lyriq comes with unlimited charging for two years at EVgo. However, a customer will forgo that deal if they opt to get the home installation credit from Qmerit when they purchase their vehicle instead.

Genesis

Buyers of the Genesis Electrified G80, Electrified GV70, and GV60 will get free charging at Electrify America stations for three years, but only for the first 30 minutes of each charging session.

Honda

Honda Prologue customers have a few different options when it comes to free charging. Customers can choose to have a Level 2 Honda home charging station, along with a $500 credit toward the installation of the station, and a $100 EVgo charging credit as option 1. The second option is a portable charging kit, $250 toward the installation of a home charging station, and a $300 EVgo charging credit. Last but not least is simply a $750 EVgo charging credit.

Hyundai

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD rear end side profile from driver's side with trees and a metal fence in the back.
Joel Patel / Digital Trends

Hyundai can also be a little complicated when it comes to charging offers. The 2024 Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 come with unlimited fast charging at Electrify America for the first 30 minutes of a charging session and for two years. The 2025 Ioniq 5, however, comes with 450kWh of complimentary charging through ChargePoint, and you’ll only get that if you don’t take advantage of the Level 2 home charger offer at the time of purchase.

Kia

Buyers of the Kia EV6 and EV9 will get 1000kWh of free charging that they can use within the first three years of owning their vehicle. This charging offer is through Electrify America. Buyers of the Kia Niro EV will get half of that amount, or 500kWh, which is also usable at Electrify America and within three years of purchase.

Porsche

Those who purchase the Porsche Taycan will get free charging for the first 30 minutes of a charging session. However, they’ll only be able to use this in the first year of owning their vehicle. This charging offer is available through Electrify America.

Mercedes-Benz

Front of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+
Christian de Looper / Digital Trends

Mercedes-Benz EV buyers will be able to take advantage of free unlimited charging at Mercedes-Benz charging hub stations for two years after buying their vehicle. On top of that, they’ll get free charging at Electrify America for the first 30 minutes of each charging session — also available for two years. This offer is available to buyers of the Mercedes-Benz EQB, EQE, EQE SUV, EQS, and EQS SUV.

Toyota

Buyers of the Toyota bZ4X will get unlimited charging for one year at EVgo stations.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID.4 customers will get 500kWh of free charging that they can use within the first three years of owning their vehicle at Electrify America charging stations. They’ll also get an Electrify America Pass+ membership for three years, which provides discounted charging rates.

