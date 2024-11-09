Hyundai is on a roll. In October, the South Korean manufacturer posted its best U.S. sales ever, largely driven by sales of its popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV.

Now, all eyes are on the Ioniq 5’s 2025 model, which is set to become available at dealerships before year-end. As Digital Trends previously reported, the crossover model adds a more rugged-looking trim level called XRT and provides additional driving range as well as new charging options.

Hyundai just released the Ioniq’s 5 new pricing, which starts at $43,975. The basic Ioniq 5 SE model comes with a larger 63 kilowatt-hours (kWh) battery pack, up from 58 kWh, as well as an extended driving range of 245 miles, up from 220 miles.

While the new model is $790 more expensive than the current one, that’s without counting a federal tax credit of $3,750 with a purchase and $7,500 with a lease.

The 2025 Ioniq 5 is the first model to come out of Hyundai’s brand-new plant in Georgia. Under the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), EVs with key components made in the U.S. are eligible for a $7,500 tax incentive upon purchase or the signing of a lease agreement. It’s yet unclear as to why only half of the incentive applies to purchases here.

The new Ioniq 5 will also be the first to feature Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port. A year ago, Hyundai decided to incorporate NACS in addition to the combined charging system (CCS).

Using a Tesla SuperCharger, the basic model can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes.

Up the pricing ladder, the Ioniq 5 SE RWD comes at a starting price of $48,025. Its larger 84 kWh battery extends the driving range up to 318 miles.

Next up are the all-wheel drive models, the SE Dual Motor and SEL Dual Motor, priced at $51,975 and $54,475 respectively. The Ioniq 5 Limited Dual Motor, meanwhile, is the most expensive model, with a starting retail price of $59,574.