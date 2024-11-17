 Skip to main content
Ford boosts year-end discounts on 2024 Lightning, Mach-E Models

ford discounts lightning mach e 24 frd mch 51368 ao3a1676 edit 14a676
We’re officially into the traditional year-end sales period for automakers. That means big discounts are on the way, as both manufacturers and dealerships want to get rid of unsold inventory to make room for next year’s models.

This season, Ford has decided to boost incentives on its bestselling electric vehicles, the 2024 F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E models.

For a purchase of the Mach-E or the F-150 Lightning XLT and Platinum models, Ford is offering 0% financing for 72 months, as well as a $5,000 bonus cash. The lease for the Mach-E comes with a $7,500 lease cash and $3,000 bonus cash. For the Lightning models, it’s a $3,500 lease cash and $3,000 bonus cash.

Ford’s offer also includes a complimentary home charger, with the company covering the cost of standard installation as part of its Ford Power Promise program.

“Ford believes it will take more than jumbo rebates to truly break through with the estimated 19 million people in the U.S. interested in electric vehicles,” says Ford CEO Jim Farley.

The Power Promise program, launched in late September, seeks to reassure would-be EV buyers regarding their main concerns about going electric. Ford, like many automakers, has focused on making public charging easier, including giving its EVs access to Tesla’s SuperChargers with an adapter.

“We have learned just how important home charging is to overall electric vehicle adoption in the U.S.,” Farley says. “Nearly 90% of shoppers say they would be more likely to buy an electric vehicle if they knew they could charge at home.”

As for on-the-road charging, Ford seeks to ensure its drivers know where to fill up: Its BlueOval charge network searches for chargers across various networks such as Electrify America and Tesla SuperChargers.

Ford EV batteries also come with an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
