Digital Trends
Cars

EV owners may still need to stop at a Chevron station, but not to buy gasoline

Ronan Glon
By
Chevron EV go

While many motorists cite the prospect of never going to a gas station again as a good reason to buy an electric car, it’s not an entirely realistic expectation. EV owners road-tripping across California might still need to stop at Chevron, but not to buy gasoline. The company launched a partnership with EVgo, the operator of a sizable electric car charging network, to install chargers at some of its gas stations in California.

The fast chargers EVgo is installing on Chevron’s network of fuel stations deliver charging speeds that range between 50 and 100 kilowatts. To add context, plugging a Jaguar I-Pace into a 50-kilowatt station delivers up to 168 miles of driving range per hour. Using a 100-kilowatt charger channels up to 62 miles of range into the battery pack in approximately 15 minutes.

Pricing varies depending on whether the user is an EVgo member, and where the charging station is located. In the San Francisco area, non-members are charged $0.30 per minute for DC fast charging, and they’re limited to 45 minutes of electricity. Members pay $0.26 per minute, and they’re able to charge for up to 60 minutes at a time between 8 pm and 6 am, but they need to pay a $7.99 monthly fee. Charging in the Los Angeles area is a few cents cheaper per minute.

The partnership is a wise move for Chevron. While participating stations will lose a handful of parking spots, they’re almost certain to make money because electric car owners will likely buy snacks and drinks to enjoy while they wait for electricity. It doesn’t sound like users will be expected to make a purchase at the Chevron station, however.

As of May 23, three fast chargers are operational at a Chevron station in Menlo Park, California. Four additional Chevron stations located in the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas will host charging stations in the coming months. All told, over a dozen chargers will stand next to the pumps that dispense gasoline and diesel once the first phase of the project is complete. It’s not unreasonable to assume EVgo and Chevron will expand their partnership to other states if everything goes according to plan.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Up Next

Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20: Everything you need to know
2019 audi e tron electric suv review etron us fd feat
Product Review

Want an electric car that doesn't look like an electric car? Meet Audi's E-Tron

The 2019 Audi E-Tron is the German automaker’s first series-production electric car. Rather than make a bold statement with its first electric vehicle, Audi chose to make the E-Tron as much like its other cars as possible.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
alexa and google compatible juiceplan simplifies ev charging at home juicebox pro 40 residential station wall mounted
Cars

Alexa and Google Home-compatible JuicePlan simplifies EV charging at home

JuicePlan, eMotorWerks' new residential electric vehicle level 2 charging service subscription plan that simplifies EV home charger selection and installation, is now available in parts of California, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
Posted By Bruce Brown
walmart slashes prices on hyper e ride electric hybrid bikes blue bike 700c wheels 2
Cars

Walmart slashes prices on electric hybrid bicycles for National Bike Month

Electric bikes can be economical, convenient, and fun. Heading into summer, Walmart slashed the prices for two pedal-assist Hyper E-ride Mountain and City Electric Hybrid Bikes by 40%. We found a variety of e-rides for under $1,000.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 mercedes benz eqc review 22
Product Review

Mercedes-Benz fires its first salvo in the luxury electrification war

The EQC is Mercedes-Benz's answer to the Tesla threat, bringing performance, tech features, and luxury to the growing electric SUV segment. We headed to Norway, the electric car capital of the world, to get a taste of it.
Posted By Byron Hurd
uber vs lyft man driving in car the city ride share getaround zipcar
Cars

Many Uber and Lyft vehicles have open safety recalls, report says

A Consumer Reports survey of roughly 94,000 cars registered with Uber and Lyft in New York City and Seattle found that many had open safety recalls. The rate of open recalls was similar to that of personal cars, however.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport
Cars

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport uses cameras to spot off-road obstacles

The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport gets a host of new tech features, including a camera system that shows what's underneath the car. It also gets a mild-hybrid powertrain to improve gas mileage.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe review
Product Review

The segment-bending 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is an SUV in a track suit

For the 2020 model year, Porsche is expanding the third-generation Cayenne lineup with a more stylish Coupe-badged model. It's lower than a regular Cayenne, a little bit wider, and it wears a more muscular design.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Uber vs. Lyft
Mobile

Lyft’s new safety features include an in-app 911 panic button

In an effort to improve the safety of its ridesharing service, Lyft is rolling out several new safety measures that include an in-app panic button so riders can quickly and easily make an emergency call.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tusimple autonomous trucks truck right angle
Cars

USPS taps self-driving big rigs to move mail between cities

The United States Postal Service is teaming up with autonomous-truck company TuSimple for a trial using its self-driving big rigs to transport mail between depots in Arizona and Texas.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Limebike Escooter
Cars

Cover your risky riding with Voom’s A.I.-driven insurance for e-rides and drones

Voom wants to protect your assets. An outgrowth of drone insurance provider Skywatch, Voom covers user risks for short-term mobility platforms. Without insurance, an hour riding an e-scooter or piloting a drone could end in financial ruin.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
Cars

Weighing the risks: The most dangerous cars, trucks, and SUVs in the U.S.

Larger passenger cars are safer than smaller cars, reports iSeeCars. In its analysis of the NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) annual report, the fatal accident rate for passenger cars decreases as their size increases.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service'
Cars

Live out your 007 fantasy with this special edition Aston DBS Superleggera

Aston Martin is releasing a limited-edition DBS Superleggera inspired by the James Bond movie On Her Majesty's Secret Service, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The Superleggera's ancestor was 007's car in that movie.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss
Cars

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup lets you see through trailers — sort of

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck gets a handful of updates for the new model year, including a transparent trailer camera system and a big boost in maximum towing capacity.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
tesla model s
Cars

Insiders claim the Tesla Model S nearly became the long-rumored Apple car

Apple offered to buy Tesla in 2013, according to an analyst who spoke to people familiar with the talks. Apple made Tesla a great offer, but the deal fell through when Elon Musk refused to step away from the company he helped found.
Posted By Ronan Glon