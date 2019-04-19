Digital Trends
Cars

Electric car buying guide: What you need to know before you buy

Ronan Glon
By
2019 audi e tron first drive press 2

We don’t need to tell you that buying a new a set of wheels can be a stressful endeavor. Throw in a monkey wrench like buying a car powered by an unconventional power source you’re unfamiliar with — electricity, for example — and you’ve got an ordeal you could probably do without. But with the number of attractive electric cars sold in America growing every year, now might be the right time to take that drive down Electric Avenue.

Electric cars aren’t just slow, boring golf carts anymore. They’re ultra-quick sedans, practical family cars, compact hatchbacks, luxurious SUVs, and, soon, they’ll be rugged off-roaders. If you’ve looking into buying a new battery-powered model, or if you simply want to know more about the technology, our guide to purchasing an electric car will help walk you through the entire process.

The different levels of electrification

Before you get carried away and overwhelmed with all the talk of batteries, zero emissions, hybrid this and electric that, know this: There are really only three types of green cars out there that you need concern yourself with — for now, at least.

Hybrid cars: Hybrid cars remain the closest thing to what you’re probably already driving. They use both a gasoline engine and an electric motor to help offset fuel costs by increasing gas mileage. Because hybrid cars use gasoline as their primary source of power, all you need to do is fill your tank up like you normally would and drive off. Popular hybrid vehicles include the Toyota Prius and the Hyundai Ioniq, but the list of gasoline-electric models is getting long. Even the newest Mercedes-Benz GLS — a family-hauling, V8-powered behemoth — uses hybrid technology.

Plug-in hybrids: Plug-in hybrids dive further down the electrification rabbit hole. They are the middle child of the green car family. Relying on a bigger battery pack allows plug-in hybrid technology to power a car on electricity alone for short distances. Once the battery is depleted, the vehicle returns to being a regular, fuel-fed hybrid that recharges its batteries using kinetic energy, or using the gasoline-powered engine as a generator. However, you can also recharge the pack by plugging the car into any compatible charging station. Depending on your driving needs, you may be able to commute using electricity and only awaken the gas engine when you take a longer trip.

All-electric (EV): Electric cars like the Nissan Leaf, the Hyundai Kona EV, the Audi E-Tron, and the Tesla Model 3 run on, you guessed it, electricity. The segment has come a long, long way over the past decade. While battery-powered models were once city cars at best due to their limited range, there are several options on the market that can drive for over 250 miles on a single charge. The charging infrastructure has improved dramatically, too, and the technology has advanced as well.

Gotta spend green to go green — but Uncle Sam can help

Hyundai Kona Electric

Now that you know which types of green cars are out there, you can begin to decide which one is right for you. But before you do that, it might help to know how much they cost. Keep in mind the price of an electrified car can be quite high — it’s usually more than the price of a comparable, gasoline- or diesel-powered model. To add context, Hyundai charges $19,990 for the gasoline-powered Kona, and $36,950 for the electric model.

That’s a huge difference. But while a prohibitive entry price can scare some consumers away, the American government helps offset the difference by offering taxpayer-funded incentives to qualifying consumers. If you are eligible, the federal government will award you a cool $7,500 tax rebate for buying an EV. The only caveat: You need to have a one-year tax liability that exceeds that amount. It’s also important to keep in mind that the tax credit only remains in effect for a given manufacturer until it has sold 200,000 electric cars vehicles. Tesla has entered its phase-out period, so motorists who buy one of its cars are only eligible for a $3,750 rebate.

Charging: Easy as Level 1, 2, 3

Now that you’ve decided on a car, you’re going to need to charge it up. There are three main charging types (or levels) supported by mainstream electric car manufacturers.

Level 1: Level 1 charging refers to the use of any standard three-pronged household outlet, meaning you plug your EV into the same outlet you use to charge your smartphone. Virtually every EV on the market supports this type of charging, so it’s convenient. The bad part is that it’s painstakingly slow. For example, charging a Nissan Leaf using a standard 120-volt charger takes over 20 hours.

Level 2: Level 2 charging is much faster. This is the type of charging you will want to use most often, especially considering you can install a Level 2 charger (or pay to have one installed) right in your garage. To again use the Leaf as an example, a full charge using a 240-volt Level 2 charger takes between four to eight hours. You can get home from work at 7 pm and leave the next day at 7 am with a full charge.

Level 3: Level 3 charging refers to the use of industrial-strength chargers capable of zapping a battery pack with an 80-percent charge in as little as 20 minutes. Not all EVs support this type of charging, and using it too often can damage the battery. Level 3 chargers are commonly found at public charging stations across America.

Charging speeds are constantly improving; Porsche is working on 800-volt technology that pumps 62 miles of range into the battery pack in just four minutes. The Taycan will inaugurate this system when it breaks cover by the end of 2019. Alternatively, if you’re not in a hurry, many automakers and aftermarket vendors make wireless inductive chargers you can install your in garage to kiss your charging cord goodbye. They’re quick and easy to use, but keep in mind that charging wirelessly takes considerably longer than plugging in your car.

Charging times will vary depending on your battery’s state of charge, its age, and its mileage. The lithium-ion batteries that power a vast majority of electric cars on the market in 2019 will lose their ability to hold a charge over time. In a 10-year period, the gradual loss could reach as much as 30 percent, though most electric cars are backed by a solid warranty.

