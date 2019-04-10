Digital Trends
Mercedes-Benz’s biggest SUV is getting a high-tech overhaul

Stephen Edelstein
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS450

Mercedes-Benz is giving its biggest SUV an overhaul. The next Mercedes-Benz GLS will debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show, the automaker announced. The new GLS will borrow tech features seen on other recent Mercedes models.

The three-row GLS is already a large vehicle, but Mercedes said it will stretch the wheelbase by 2.4 inches to create even more passenger space. Expect a variation of Mercedes’ current range-topping infotainment setup — which uses two 12.3-inch screen linked together to form one long display — and touchpad/click wheel hybrid infotainment controller, as well.

The GLS will get the E-Active Body Control suspension system from the smaller GLE. It uses a 48-volt electrical system to actively counteract body roll, improving on-road handling. In the GLE, the system can also make the car hop up and down like a lowrider if it gets bogged down in sand while off-roading.

Use of the 48-volt electrical system means the GLS will likely feature a mild-hybrid powertrain, similar to the ones already used on current Mercedes models. That means the SUV will get a battery pack and small electric motor, but won’t be capable of driving on electric power alone. However, the mild-hybrid system will likely run accessories and enable a more aggressive engine start-stop strategy — helping to save fuel. Mercedes will likely offer other powertrain options as well, including a sporty V8 AMG model.

When it goes on sale, likely as a 2020 model, the GLS will go bumper to bumper with the 2019 BMW X7. The big BMW most closely resembles the current-generation GLS in design, which was likely intentional. Mercedes and BMW regularly try to match each other model for model. The Land Rover Range Rover is also a likely competitor, although Land Rover puts less emphasis on passenger space and more emphasis on off-road capability. Other big luxury SUVs, including the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator, Infiniti QX80, and Lexus LX 570, are more truck-like.

Stay tuned for more details on the new Mercedes-Benz GLS from the SUV’s 2019 New York Auto Show debut. Mercedes will also launch an updated version of the GLC coupe SUV at the show. It will also show off the AMG A35 and AMG CLA35 — sporty versions of Mercedes’ latest compact four-doors.

