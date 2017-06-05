Faraday Future found a tough new test for its FF 91 electric car

Why it matters to you Faraday Future picked one of the most grueling races around to show off its FF 91 electric car.

While it is still unclear whether Faraday Future will be able to get its FF 91 electric car into production anytime soon, the company is taking its testing program up a notch. The FF 91 will race in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, a legendary event that has been dominated by electric cars in recent years.

Staged on the Colorado mountain of the same name, the Pikes Peak Hill Climb features a 12.42-mile course with 156 turns that climbs 4,270 feet from the starting line to the finish line. The thin air at Pikes Peak’s high altitude gives electric cars an advantage since, like people, internal-combustion engines do not do very well when deprived of oxygen. Recent all-electric entries have included purpose-built race cars, a modified Acura NSX, and a Tesla Model S, among others.

The FF 91 will run in the Exhibition Class and will be driven by Faraday engineer Robin Shute. Faraday will use a “beta” development vehicle that will be largely representative of the eventual production model, albeit with some Pikes Peak-specific hardware and software tweaks. Faraday views Pikes Peak as a testing opportunity, but the automaker will also get more public exposure from the high-profile race. Pikes Peak is not Faraday’s first motor-sport foray, it also backs a team in Formula E.

“The hill climb at Pikes Peak serves as the ideal setting to further develop the electric propulsion system and supporting thermal systems of FF 91,” Faraday research and development boss Nick Sampson said in a statement. “Testing the performance of FF 91 in real-world conditions sets the bar even higher as we bring the vehicle to market in 2018.”

Sampson’s confirmation of a 2018 launch date aligns with previous statements from Faraday, but it seems like an optimistic goal. The company still needs to complete its factory in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Construction stopped for several months after a dispute with the main contractor over payments. Between finishing the factory, completing development work on the FF 91, and tooling up for production, Faraday has a lot to finish in a very short amount of time.

Faraday has also had to contend with instability at its main backer, Chinese tech firm LeEco. The company is laying off most of its U.S. workforce, and billionaire founder Jia Yueting said in November that it was running out of cash. Faraday has said it is unaffected by the LeEco cuts, although it is now looking for additional sources of funding.

The 2017 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb kicks off June 25. In the meantime, check out the first in a series of Faraday videos on the FF 91 testing program below.

