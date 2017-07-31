Ford built an F-150 Raptor truck inspired by the F-22 Raptor jet fighter

Why it matters to you The Ford F-150 Raptor is already pretty cool, but this Air Force-inspired version is even cooler.

The only surprising thing about this customized pickup truck is that it took Ford so long to capitalize on such an obvious pun.

Ford built a one-off version of its F-150 Raptor off-road truck inspired by the fighter jet it shares a name with, the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor. Behold the Ford F-22 F-150 Raptor, which was recently auctioned off for $300,000. The sale raised funds for the Experimental Aircraft Association Gathering of Eagles, which encourages youth involvement in aviation.

Ford did more than write “F-22” on the side of this truck. The 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine was modified to produce 545 horsepower and 660 pound-feet, compared to 450hp and 510 pound-feet for the stock version. The truck’s Borla cat-back exhaust system should make a nicer sound than stock, too. The suspension and brakes were modified with aftermarket components as well.

The F-22 F-150 Raptor rides on custom Innov8 wheels with Falcon Wildpeak tires. The wheels feature beadlocks, hardware pioneered by military vehicles that physically attaches the tires to rims, ensuring they don’t unseat even after a major loss of pressure. That is important because while re-inflating a tire in the field is fairly straightforward, getting one back on the rim can be a pain.

While you will never mistake the burly F-150 for a sleek fighter jet, Ford managed to make the truck look more aggressive. Cosmetic modifications include carbon fiber fender flares, a 1.3-million candela LED exterior lighting system, a grille sporting the likeness of an F-22 jet, and a custom paint job with suitably militaristic hues of black and gray. On the inside, the truck also features a 1,500-watt Kicker audio system.

When the hammer dropped on the Ford F-22 F-150 Raptor, the winning bidder was Gary Ackerman, who just happens to run Las Vegas Ford dealer Gaudin Ford, and is the honorary commander/ambassador for the U.S. Air Force F-22 squadron stationed at Nevada’s Nellis Air Force Base. The F-22 F-150 Raptor may have been a one-off charity project, but at least it shows the modification possibilities for Ford’s off-road performance truck. Plus, it is amusing to see Ford build a Raptor-inspired Raptor.