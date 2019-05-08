Digital Trends
Cars

Workhorse could give a castoff GM factory new life building electric trucks

Stephen Edelstein
By

Workhorse W-15In November, General Motors announced a culling of vehicle models and facilities. But now one of the factories set to be sidelined could get a new life with a different company. GM is in talks to sell its Lordstown Complex in Ohio to Workhorse Group, which is interested in using the factory to build electric trucks.

Lordstown previously built the Chevrolet Cruze, but the last of those cars rolled off its assembly line in March. The factory was “unallocated,” meaning GM planned to close it down rather than replace the Cruze with another model. Workhorse, or rather a consortium led by the company’s founder, is now working to buy the factory. That would preserve local jobs and help GM save face. While the company recently announced new investments and added jobs at other Ohio facilities, it has been widely criticized for idling so many workers as it closes factories and trims its vehicle lineup. The cuts are ostensibly aimed at freeing up funds for things like electric vehicles — exactly what Workhorse plans to build at Lordstown.

“The first vehicle we would plan to build if we were to purchase the Lordstown Complex would be a commercial electric pickup,” blending Workhorse’s technology with Lordstown’s manufacturing experience, Workhorse founder Steve Burns said in a statement.

Workhorse, which is based in Cincinnati, has developed electric trucks and vans for commercial applications. The company is currently building its NGEN-1000 electric delivery van at an existing Midwest factory and is partnering with UPS to develop electric vans for the shipping giant. Workhorse is also developing a plug-in hybrid pickup truck called the W-15 (pictured above).

While Workhorse is eyeing the Lordstown factory for the production of terrestrial vehicles, it also has a couple of aviation projects in the works. The company started a drone-delivery pilot program in Ohio in 2018 and is working to get the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for a manned electric octocopter called the SureFly. Powered by eight electric motors, Workhorse claims the SureFly can stay aloft for up to 2.5 hours, and reach a top speed of 70 knots (80.5 mph).

GM has plans for more of its own electric vehicles, they just don’t involve the Lordstown factory. The automaker recently confirmed that it will develop an electric pickup truck. Unlike the pickup Workhorse is considering building at Lordstown, it would likely be aimed at commercial sales. GM is also investing $300 million and adding 400 jobs at the Michigan factory that builds the Chevrolet Bolt EV in preparation for the launch of a new electric car. Cadillac will also get its first all-electric model and SUV.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google tracks your location -- even when you deny it permission
Up Next

The best HD music download sites on the web
mavens brent taylor talks new york city car sharing general motors maven is collaborating with cities and municipalities to e
Cars

In the age of ridesharing, do you really need to buy a car anymore?

E-scooters, ride-sharing, and subscription services are upending the way transportation works. With so many different ways to get around, do you really need to buy a car anymore? In this article, we break down all the pros and cons to help…
Posted By John R. Quain
siemens electric trucks freight 4
Cars

An electric highway is now powering delivery trucks in Germany

Heavy-duty trucks powered by electricity from overhead lines are now motoring along a highway in Germany. The system has already been tested in several countries, but the latest setup covers the longest stretch of road to date.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel review
Cars

Diesel isn't evil! The best diesel cars on the market do it right

When done right, a diesel engine remains an excellent option for buyers who want to save gas. Modern diesel engines are smoother, peppier, and more efficient than ever before. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Honda Fit
Cars

Our favorite fuel-efficient cars are as frugal as they are fun

You don't need to opt for a hybrid or an all-electric ride in order to achieve good fuel economy. These vehicles pack both performance and style, whether you're in the market for a luxury sedan or a game-changing pickup truck.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

End your dependence on fossil fuels with one of these amazing electric cars

Electric cars are getting smarter, safer, and more capable with each passing year. Here are our picks for the best electric cars on the market, whether you're looking for a performance ride or a family-friendly crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Lamborghini Miura P400 from The Italian Job
Cars

The Italian Job’s Lamborghini Miura is rediscovered after 50 years in hiding

This Lamborghini Miura had 15 seconds of fame in 1969's The Italian Job, then disappeared into anonymity for 50 years. Lamborghini did some sleuthing and rediscovered the Miura's movie star history.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Volkswagen Arteon Review
Product Review

Volkswagen’s flagship model, the 2019 Arteon, delivers style without compromise

The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon is the German automaker’s new flagship sedan. It clothes familiar mechanical components and tech features in distinctive exterior styling unlike anything we’ve seen from VW recently.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
revzilla light saber on star wars motorcycle helmet prices rev two 1600x900
Cars

Revzilla takes a light saber to its prices on Star Wars motorcycle helmets

Revzilla slashed the prices on Star Wars motorcycle helmets. From HJC's open face X-Wing Fighter Pilot and Poe Dameron helmets to Fox Racing's Boba Fett racing helmet, Revzilla cut prices on all categories and styles.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Android Auto update
Cars

Android Auto gets more user-friendly thanks to a smartphone-inspired makeover

Google announced a series of updates to its Android Auto software that will land in summer 2019. The new interface is darker and more intuitive to use, thanks to a smartphone-like app launcher.
Posted By Ronan Glon
coleen ebike available for pre order 01
Cars

Coleen ebike bridges functional performance and luxury design at a premium price

Coleen, a startup French ebike manufacturer, originally unveiled its unisex luxury design ebike at CES 2019 in January. Coleen just opened pre-ordering for two editions: Mariniere for city dwellers and Opale for those who prefer open space.
Posted By Bruce Brown
McLaren GT teaser
Cars

McLaren’s next supercar will focus on comfort as well as performance

The new McLaren GT will be a high-performance car built for long-distance driving. McLaren has made similar promises with other cars, but will the GT be the first to actually pull it off?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Subaru Forester
Cars

The best used cars in every category still rock, but for a whole lot less

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, picking up a used vehicle is a great way to go. Luckily, there are plenty of options available for under $15,000, whether you’re looking for a basic daily driver or a luxury sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Polestar 2
Cars

Polestar electric vehicle won’t lose $7,500 tax credit because of Volvo sales

Volvo parent company Geely's Polestar EV will have its own 200,000 vehicle sales allotment for $7,500 tax incentives apart from Volvo sales. If Polestar and Volvo sales were lumped together both brands would lose the inducement sooner.
Posted By Bruce Brown
waymo
Cars

Lyft taps Waymo for driverless robo-taxi rides in Phoenix

Lyft is about to begin offering a robo-taxi service in Phoenix, Arizona, thanks to its partnership with autonomous-vehicle specialist Waymo. It'll begin with 10 vehicles, with Lyft customers able to request rides in the usual way.
Posted By Trevor Mogg