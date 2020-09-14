  1. Cars

The Hummer EV is getting a ‘Crab Mode’ to drive diagonally

By

General Motors will reveal the GMC Hummer EV on October 20, but in the meantime, it confirmed that the electric pickup truck will come with something named Crab Mode.

More details of the unveiling of the Hummer EV, which was postponed from May 20 to fall this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be released at a later date, including how to watch it. General Motors, however, said that reservations for the all-electric vehicle will be available through GMC’s website starting October 20.

Meanwhile, General Motors announced that the Hummer EV will have a feature called Crab Mode, which was teased a few days ago on the official GMC account on Twitter.

Crab Mode will allow the Hummer EV to move diagonally, which is a “functionality that is tailor-made for off-roading customers.” The feature will be enabled by the electric pickup truck’s four-wheel steering capability.

A new video of the Hummer EV shows Crab Mode in action, as well as a glimpse at the truck’s design and its removable roof panels.

GMC Hummer EV set for 2022 launch

Production for the GMC Hummer EV is apparently still scheduled to start in the fall of 2021, with a planned 2022 release for the electric pickup truck. General Motors will retool its Detroit-Hamtramck plant to build the Hummer EV, as well as other electric vehicles from some of its other brands.

The flagship version of the Hummer EV will pack 1,000 horsepower, with a zero to 60 mph time of three seconds. Slower and cheaper models will also be part of the electric pickup truck’s lineup.

