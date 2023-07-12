 Skip to main content
These new NASA EVs will drive astronauts part way to the moon (sort of)

Trevor Mogg
By
NASA's new crew transportation electric vehicles.
Three specially designed, fully electric, environmentally friendly crew transportation vehicles for Artemis missions arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida this week. The zero-emission vehicles, which will carry astronauts to Launch Complex 39B for Artemis missions, were delivered by Canoo Technologies of Torrance, California. NASA/Isaac Watson

NASA has shown off a trio of new all-electric vehicles that will shuttle the next generation of lunar astronauts to the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.

Designed by California-based EV startup Canoo Technologies, the environmentally friendly minivan are able to carry four astronauts in their launch spacesuits.

They’ll also transport personnel such as a spacesuit technician, and specialized equipment needed at Launch Pad 39B for NASA’s crewed Artemis missions to the moon. The first of these will be Artemis II, which will carry four astronauts on a fly-by of our nearest neighbor in November 2024.

“The collaboration between Canoo and our NASA representatives focused on the crews’ safety and comfort on the way to the pad ahead of their journey to the moon,” Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, NASA’s Artemis launch director, said in a release. “I have no doubt everyone who sees these new vehicles will feel the same sense of pride I have for this next endeavor of crewed Artemis missions.”

Earlier launch operations at the Kennedy Space Center for NASA’s Apollo and Space Shuttle programs used the so-called “Astrovans” to transport astronauts from the crew quarters in the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building to the launchpad.

“While the path to the pad may look similar, the ride to get there has changed with the times,” NASA said.

Over the next year or so, the fleet of new EVs will be used for astronaut training exercises at the spaceport. And then, in 16 months’ time, the vehicles will play a major role as they transport the four Artemis II astronauts to the recently tested SLS rocket, after which the spacefarers will climb aboard the Orion spacecraft for the first crewed lunar flight in five decades.

A successful Artemis II mission will pave the way for the first crewed lunar landing since 1973, and set NASA on course to building a permanent astronaut base there with a view to using the site as a launchpad for the first human mission to Mars. A journey that starts inside an Earth-based EV and ends inside a Mars lander will certainly be something to savor.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA’s moon spacecraft sets new distance record
Earth and the moon seen from NASA's Orion spacecraft.

NASA’s Orion capsule has set a new distance record for a spacecraft designed to carry humans to space.

On Monday, the uncrewed spacecraft, which is currently in a distant retrograde orbit (DRO) around the moon, reached a point 268,553 miles beyond Earth -- the furthest it will travel from our planet during the Artemis I mission. This also put it 43,051 miles from the moon as it sped through space at 1,674 mph.

Read more
GMC poured all of its truck-making expertise into the Sierra EV pickup
A 2024 GMC Sierra EV towing an Airstream trailer.

The Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks are twins, and that will continue to be the case when they go electric.
Chevy unveiled its Silverado EV at CES 2022, and now it’s GMC’s turn. The 2024 GMC Sierra EV borrows some key features from its Chevy sibling, as well GMC’s first electric truck — the Hummer EV. Some of those features were actually pioneered by General Motors two decades ago on non-electric trucks, and are now making a comeback.
You can reserve a Sierra EV now, but deliveries aren’t scheduled to start until early calendar-year 2024. Production starts with a high-end Denali Edition 1 model, with other versions arriving for the 2025 model year.

Design
The Sierra EV updates the design language of the internal-combustion GMC Sierra for the electric age. A big grille is no longer needed for cooling, but it’s still an important styling element that designers didn’t want to break away from, Sharon Gauci, GMC executive director of global design, explained to Digital Trends and other media in an online briefing ahead of the truck’s reveal. The grille shape is now outlined in lights, with an illuminated GMC logo.
Like the Hummer EV and Silverado EV, the Sierra EV uses GM’s Ultium modular battery architecture which, among other things, means the battery pack is an integral part of the structure. So unlike most other trucks — including the rival Ford F-150 Lightning — the Sierra EV doesn’t have a separate frame. The cab and bed are one piece as well, all of which helps increase structural rigidity.
The Sierra EV also borrows the Midgate setup from the Silverado EV. First seen on the Chevy Avalanche and Cadillac Escalade EXT in the early 2000s, it allows the bulkhead and glass behind the cab to be removed, effectively extending the bed. Combined with the fold-out MultiPro tailgate from the internal-combustion Sierra, it can expand the default 5.0-foot, 11-inch bed length to 10 feet, 10 inches. A frunk (GMC calls it the “eTrunk”) provides covered storage space as well.
Because it’s pitched as a premium vehicle, the Sierra EV gets upscale interior materials like open-pore wood trim and stainless steel speaker grilles for its Bose audio system. But the design itself, with a freestanding portrait touchscreen and rectangular instrument cluster, looks suspiciously similar to the Ford Mustang Mach-E cabin. The touchscreen even has the same big volume knob as the Ford. We hope GMC’s lawyers are ready.

Read more
NASA targets new date for maiden launch of its mega moon rocket
NASA's SLS rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA is now targeting Monday, November 14, for the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

Technical problems caused the space agency to call off launch attempts in late August and early September, while Hurricane Ian disrupted plans for a potential launch effort late last month, culminating in the team rolling the rocket to shelter to protect it from the strong winds.

Read more