Harley dominates NHRA motorcycle pro stock drag racing

Why it matters to you If you think sub-11-second quarter miles are impressive, this H-D rider consistently breaks seven seconds.

Harley-Davidson competition drag bike rider Eddie Krawiec is building his lead over the rest of the field with his third straight win in the National Hot Rod Association Mello Yellow Drag Racing Series.

Krawiec’s winning quarter-mile run at Pennsylvania’s Maple Grove Raceway took just 6.852 seconds. His fastest top speed in the finals was 196.70 mph, chalking up his third straight win as Harley dominates NHRA motorcycle drag racing. That’s Krawiec on the Harley-Davidson drag bike at Maple Grove in the photo below.

Krawiec and his Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle/Vance & Hines teammate Andrew Hines both ride competition drag motorcycles based on the Harley-Davidson Street Rod, a 750cc liquid-cooled V-twin production bike. Hines is currently in fifth place in the National Hot Rod Association Mello Yellow Drag Racing Series six races leading to the National Championship.

“I’ve won three in a row before but never in a sequence this important,” said Krawiec, who has now won five times at Maple Grove Raceway. “To win the U.S. Nationals and then to follow that with wins in the first two Countdown rounds is simply huge. The team is really clicking and I’ve got a strong Harley Street Rod bike under me. We’ve got momentum but we won’t relax.”

The production Street Rod you can buy at a Harley dealership isn’t set up at all like Krawiec’s dragster. The 2018 Harley-Davidson Street 750 to the 2018 Street Rod, which both use the same base engine as on the NHRA winning bike, gives an idea of the types of tweaking and tuning possible for different results from the same motor.

Forget about finding out the exact specs of Krawiec’s drag bike, by the way. The only sure thing we can know about his bike is the base engine. Everything else is secret – it’s a competition bike, after all.

The Revolution X 750 engine in the $7,600 H-D Street 750 develops 44.5 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 RPM and has an 11:01 compression ratio. It has single port Mikuni fuel injection with a 38mm bore. The High Output Revolution X 750 motor in the $8,700 Steet Rod has develops more torque (46.9 lb-ft) and has a higher 12:01 compression ratio. The Street Rod’s Mikuni fuel injection system is dual-port with a 42mm bore.

Other factors that differentiate the Street Rod from the Street 750 include the Street Rod’s higher seat, at 29.8 inches versus 25.7 inches, and its 17-inch wheels front and back. The Street 750 has a 17-inch wheel in front but a 15-inch wheel in back. The Street Rod’s lean angles are greater than the Street 750, which has a 28.5-degree lean angle both sides. The Street Rod lean angles, in contrast, are 40.2 degrees on the left side and 37.3 degrees on the right. Bottom line, the Street Rod is more powerful and carves through twists and turns deeper than the Street 750.

Harley-Davidson also fields a team for American Flat Track Racing but 2017 is proving better for Harley and its riders on the drag strip than on dirt ovals, This year the H-D flat track team is breaking in a new liquid-cooled 750cc engine setup after decades of running, and usually winning, with an air-cooled 750. At the NHRA tracks, however, the 2017 Harley-Davidson/Vance & Hines team is crushing opponents as Krawiec continues to rack up championship points.