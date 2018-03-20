Honda’s new Mean Mower aims to reclaim record for world’s fastest lawn mower

Share

Honda clearly realizes the importance of protecting a hard-earned reputation, especially when it comes to high-speed lawn mowers.

Four years ago, the Japanese motor giant impressed both gearheads and gardeners when it dropped a 109-horsepower Honda VTR motorcycle engine into a lawn mower, strapped Top Gear Magazine writer Piers Ward into the driver’s seat, and sent it hurtling along a racetrack. The Mean Mower, as Honda called it, achieved an average speed of 116.57 mph, which is, like, really fast for a grass trimmer.

The insane effort earned Honda a place in the record books, but some time later a team of Norwegian crackpots snatched the record away from it with an even meaner mowing machine using a V8 out of a Corvette. Placing it in a modified Viking T5 mower, the team hit an astonishing 133.57 mph.

Honda is having none of it, and is about to strike back with a mean mower even meaner than its original Mean Mower. How mean is that?

Partnering once again with touring-car partner Team Dynamics, the all-new Mean Mower will be powered by a 1,000-cc, 190-horsepower engine borrowed from Honda’s SP1 Fireblade sports bike.

Behind the wheel for the record attempt — billed by Honda as “coming soon” — will be experienced karting racer Jess Hawkins, who’s aiming to blast past 134 mph to reclaim the record for Honda.

Ward said recently he’s more than happy for Hawkins to go for the record. “Frankly, I’m delighted she’s on board,” the former record holder wrote, adding, “There’s a new target speed and I’ve simply not taken the necessary brave pills to set this particular record.”

According to Ward, Team Dynamics has moved the engine to the front of the mower for better balance and to prevent wheelies, which, although they might look spectacular, would more than likely ruin both the record attempt and the driver in one fell swoop.

And get this — despite the modifications, the original Mean Mower could still operate as a functional lawn mower, trimming grass at up to 15 mph, about twice as fast as a regular mower. But Ward insists that with Mean Mower II, “there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to mow the lawn at 100 mph.” Now that’s something we’d also love to see.

In the meantime, here’s wishing Honda, Team Dynamics, and Jess Hawkins a safe ride back into the record books.