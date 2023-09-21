 Skip to main content
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: battle of the sisters

Christian de Looper
By

While Tesla may still make the most popular electric cars, the likes of Kia and Hyundai have also been firing on all cylinders, and their respective options, the EV6 and the Ioniq 5, have a lot going for them.

But the two cars are very similar. In fact, they’re built on the same platform, with Kia and Hyundai actually being sister companies under the Hyundai Motor Group. So which one is better? We put the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 head-to-head to find out.

Design

The EV6 and Ioniq 5 may be sister electric crossovers, but they actually take a pretty different approach to design.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD front end angle from passenger's side with bare trees in the back.
Joel Patel / Digital Trends

The Hyundai Ioniq 5, for starters, plays on nostalgia. It makes use of Hyundai’s Pixel Light design ethos, which gives it a distinct ’80s feel — and it’s a pretty cool look. The Ioniq 5 is a hatchback, with angular lines across the body, and it comes in a few different colors.

The Kia EV6, on the other hand, is a little more sporty-looking. It has a large light bar across the back, with sloped headlights on the front and an angled roof. It looks a little more unique than the Ioniq 5 — however the Ioniq 5 is still quite distinct.

Kia EV6 next to vineyard
Roberto Baldwin / Digital Trends

Both of these cars look great — however it really does come down to personal taste.

Winner: Tie

Interior and tech

There are lots of similarities between the interior designs of the cars too.

The Ioniq 5 has two 12.3-inch displays at the front — one for infotainment and the other serving as a digital instrument cluster. Lighter materials are used throughout, including for the seat materials. There are no physical climate controls, but there are capacitive buttons — so you won’t have to go digging through menus on a screen to find the climate controls.

The EV6 is quite modern too. It also has two 12.3-inch displays at the front, however unlike the Ioniq 5, the EV6 actually has physical knobs for the climate controls, which is handy for those who prefer a more tactile feel.

Interior of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.
Stephen Edelstein / Digital Trends

Both cars support CarPlay and Android Auto, however they’re not available through a wireless connection — you’ll have to plug in a cable to use CarPlay or Android Auto in both of these cars.

These cars have very similar tech in them — so this one’s a tie too.

Winner: Tie

Performance

The Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 both offer a number of different performance options.

The Ioniq 5 is available in either a single- or dual-motor configuration, with up to 601 horsepower and 545 lb-ft of torque in the Ioniq 5 N model — however the lower-end models won’t get quite that oomph. It’s also important to note that the Ioniq 5 N isn’t available just yet — it’ll be launched in 2024. The Kia EV6, on the other hand, offers up to 576 horsepower in the EV6 GT model, which is available now in single or dual motor configurations.

View of the 2023 Kia EV6 GT from the rear.
Christian de Looper / Digital Trends

Of course, most users won’t quite get that level of performance. In the base model of the Ioniq 5, called the Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range, you’ll get 168 horsepower — while the base model of the Kia EV6, called the EV6 Light, offers 167 horsepower.

These cars are very similar in overall performance. Their base configurations are almost identical, however, considering the fact that the Ioniq 5 N isn’t available yet, the EV6 does perform a little better on average.

Winner: Kia EV6

Range and charging

Because the EV6 and the Ioniq 5 are built on the same platform, they have a similar range and charging capacity. The range of the Ioniq 5 is between 220 miles (on the SE Standard Range) and 303 (on the rear-wheel-drive variants of the SE, SEL, and Limited trims). The Kia EV6 offers between 232 and 310 miles of range, which is a small improvement over the Ioniq 5.

Close up of 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD rear end with trees in the back.
Joel Patel / Digital Trends

They can charge at the same rate, though. Both cars support 350-kilowatt charging, which will get you a full battery in under 20 minutes. They’re the fastest-charging electric cars out there right now, which is quite impressive.

It’s a small difference, but the Kia EV6 does win considering its slightly higher range.

Winner: Kia EV6

Pricing and availability

Both the Kia EV6 and the Ioniq 5 are now available for purchase, except for the aforementioned Ioniq 5 N.

The Ioniq 5 starts at $41,450 for the SE Standard Range model, and ranges up to $52,600 for the Limited model — excluding options. The Kia EV6 starts at $42,600 for the EV6 Light and ranges up to $61,600 for the Kia EV6 GT — again, before additional options.

It’s important to note that while the EV6 GT is far more expensive than the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 5 N will fill that upper price slot when it’s released to the public.

Still, considering the fact that the base Ioniq 5 is over $1,000 cheaper than the base EV6, it gets the win here.

Winner: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Overall winner: Kia EV6

Don’t let the title of this section fool you. Technically, the Kia EV6 wins this comparison, for its slightly higher range and slightly better performance.

But I would argue that you shouldn’t base your decision on that, considering how minor the differences are. Instead, if you’re deciding between the two cars, you can take this opportunity to actually buy a car based on how much you like its design. Do you prefer the sloped lines of the EV6? Buy it. Do you like the pixel lights of the Ioniq 5? Go with it instead. Really, you can’t go wrong with either of these cars.

Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Kia EV6 GT first-drive review: putting a little more fun into EVs
Front three-quarters view of a 2023 Kia EV6 GT in a desert setting.

Kia is turning things up a notch. The EV6 is consistently lauded as one of the best EVs out there right now in its price range, sitting alongside its sister car, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and cars like the Tesla Model 3. As an electric car, even the base model EV6 has some serious kick to it -- but last year, the Kia EV6 GT-Line brought things to the next level. Now, Kia is making the car even more impressive, once again, with the Kia EV6 GT.

The EV6 GT is designed to sit at the top of the EV6 lineup, with the best performance and the most impressive features. And it makes sense why Kia would be in this position. Plenty of carmakers are still unveiling their first-generation electric cars, but Kia has been working at them for years, through cars like the Soul and the Niro EV. That's not to mention the first few generations of EV6.

Read more
Kia EV6 vs. Niro EV: Why you’re better off paying more
A front three-quarter view of a white Kia Niro EV.

For the past year, the Kia EV6 has been making headline after headline, thanks to its stylish design, competitive price, spacious cabin, and superfast charging. That's been the case to the point that Kia's other EV efforts have been perhaps a little ... buried. But the company is far from stepping back from its EV efforts. It's developing new products to build out the EV line like the upcoming EV9. And it's transitioning its current lineup to at least offer an EV option -- which is exactly where the 2023 Kia Niro EV comes in.

The Niro EV is in a bit of a weird spot, thanks in large part to the EV6 itself. They're both crossover EVs that occupy a similar spot in terms of pricing, and much of the same technology in terms of infotainment and driver-assist. And because of the fact that they're both Kia EV crossovers, you might assume that it's worth saving a few grand on the Niro EV over the EV6.

Read more
2022 Kia EV6 first drive review: An EV defying expectations
Kia EV6 next to vineyard

“Whoa.” That’s the actual word that escaped my lips when I first engaged Sport mode on the EV6. It could be used to describe most of my experience with the vehicle during a first drive event, though.

Kia’s move from entry-level car maker to mid-market darling with the help of the Telluride SUV continues with its latest offering. The EV6 showcases the evolution of not only the brand, but its EV offerings. The EV6 is a larger-than-you-expect vehicle that Kia calls a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) with the space of an SUV and the driving stance of a sedan. Everything about it is more than you anticipate.

Read more