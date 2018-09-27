Infiniti’s Project Black S prototype sports Formula One hybrid tech

Digital Trends
Stephen Edelstein
Infiniti Project Black S prototype

Formula One cars have little in common with ordinary road cars, which is a problem for the automakers that pour millions of dollars into the sport every year, and the fans who watch these remarkable machines from the sidelines. Debuting at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the Infiniti Project Black S hints at how F1 tech could make it into cars normal people can drive.

This is actually the second Project Black S Infiniti has shown. The first car, unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, was a design study, but Infiniti claims this second car has some actual engineering behind it. The Nissan luxury brand said the car was developed in concert with the Renault Sport F1 team. Renault and Infiniti parent Nissan are joined at the hip in a corporate alliance, and Renault’s F1 cars wear some Infiniti branding.

The Project Black S is based on the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, and uses that model’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6. Infiniti and the Renault race team modified the powertrain to incorporate a hybrid system that, as in an F1 car, gets electricity from two sources. A “motor generator unit-kinetic (MGU-K)” harvests energy from braking, similar to the regenerative braking systems in production hybrids and all-electric cars. A special pair of turbochargers comprise the “motor generator unit-heat (MGU-H)” element, using heat from the exhaust to generate electricity.

The hybrid system adds 563 horsepower to the V6’s output, for a total of 563 hp. Infiniti estimates the Project Black S will do zero to 62 mph in under four seconds.

Aside from the powertrain, Infiniti made some modifications to the bodywork to improve aerodynamic efficiency. That included a rear spoiler modeled on the one used by the Renault F1 team at Italy’s high-speed Monza circuit. The race team gave designers access to digital modeling tools to fine tune all of the changes, Infiniti said.

Infiniti refers to the Project Black S as a “prototype” rather than a concept car, indicating that it might be more than just auto-show eye candy. But it’s unclear if Infiniti would actually put a car like this into production. When Infiniti was associated with the Red Bull Racing F1 team, it unveiled a high-performance version of the Q50 sedan called the Eau Rouge. Despite a positive reaction from enthusiasts, that car never went into production.

Infiniti does plan to build more hybrids, though. The luxury brand plans to offer a hybrid or all-electric powertrain option on every model by 2021.

