Lyft promises all rides will be in electric cars by 2030

Lyft has pledged to make 100% of its rides in electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of 2030.

The ridesharing company announced its plan on Wednesday, June 17, saying it has decided to “stand up and accelerate” its efforts to address the climate crisis.

“With transportation recently overtaking electricity as the single largest source of planet-disrupting greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution in the U.S. and the second-largest source in Canada, we believe now is the time for Lyft to lead a radical shift in strategy,” the San Francisco-based company said in a post announcing the news.

Launched in collaboration with the Environmental Defense Fund, Lyft said its commitment will see it help drivers to transition to electric vehicles, cutting GHG emissions to the atmosphere by tens of millions of tons and reducing gasoline consumption by more than a billion gallons over the next decade.

The initiative will include:

– drivers’ personal vehicles used for ridesharing

– vehicles in its Express Drive rental car partner program for rideshare drivers who can’t or don’t want to use their own cars

– vehicles in its consumer rental car program for riders

– its autonomous vehicles

Lyft already offers electric vehicles via Express Drive, with rented EVs saving drivers around $60 per week on fuel costs, an amount Lyft says it expects to increase over time as the cost of EV batteries continues to fall.

But the company is keen to point out that it won’t be able to reach its 2030 goal alone. It says more work has to be done by industry, government, and nonprofit organizations “to overcome the two significant barriers currently preventing wide-scale electrification: up-front cost of the vehicle, and access to reliable, affordable charging.”

Lyft promised to post periodic updates detailing key project milestones over the next 10 years.

John Zummer, Lyft co-founder and president, commented: “Now more than ever, we need to work together to create cleaner, healthier, and more equitable communities. Success breeds success, and if we do this right, it creates a path for others. If other rideshare and delivery companies, automakers, and rental car companies make this shift, it can be the catalyst for transforming transportation as a whole.”

Lyft’s pledge follows a study earlier this year by the Union of Concerned Scientists that found ridesharing trips result in an estimated 69 percent more climate pollution on average than the trips they displace, such as those made by public transportation, bikes, or on foot. The group said the negative impacts of ridesharing on the environment can be dealt with by increasing pooled trips, complementing mass transit, and, yes, using electric vehicles.

