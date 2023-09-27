 Skip to main content
One of the best values in electric SUVs comes from the last brand you’d expect

Christian de Looper
By

If you want an electric SUV, you had better be prepared to open your wallet. So far, the vast majority of great electric car models that have been released up until now have been crossover-sized — leaving those who want an electric SUV stuck with options like the $70,000+ Rivian R1S.

Or so I thought.

Over the past week, I’ve been driving the Mercedes-Benz EQB250+, a car that I thought was likely to be needlessly expensive because, you know, it’s a Mercedes-Benz. It turns out, however, it’s not so bad. In fact, at least as far as electric cars go, it could almost be considered affordable.

It’s still not really a budget model

Let’s be very clear right off the bat. The EQB isn’t cheap — and if you’re looking for a car on a budget, it’s probably not the car you’ll buy. But when you compare it with some other electric SUVs, it’s on the low end of cost, at a base price of $52,750. That’s more than $20,000 cheaper than the Rivian R1S, and in a different world than the Tesla Model X, BMW iX, and Mercedes’ own EQS SUV, which can easily stretch to six-figure MSRPs.

Mercedes-Benz EQB250+ Rear Three Quarter
Christian de Looper / Digital Trends

To be sure, there are less expensive electric SUVs, but I don’t really consider the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6 as SUVs, despite how they’re marketed. The EQB250+ is bigger than both of those — and it even has an option for a third row of seats. The Toyota bZ4X is a little bigger too, and it’s also a fair bit cheaper than the EQB250+, at a starting price of $42,000. So is the Tesla Model Y, which I also hesitate to call a real SUV, but which also has an option for a third row of seats, and starts at $50,490, a few thousand dollars cheaper than the Mercedes.

There are likely to be more options in the near future that undercut the EQB250+ in price — like the upcoming Kia EV9. But until then, the fact is that a Mercedes-Benz is cheaper than many of the best-known electric SUVs out there.

What do you get for that?

So what do you get for that comparatively low price? A pretty luxurious driving experience, in fact. The Mercedes-Benz EQB offers many of the same features as the much more expensive EQS. You’ll get incredibly comfortable seats, with premium materials throughout, and a dual display at the front for infotainment and instrument monitoring.

Mercedes-Benz EQB250+ Steering
Christian de Looper / Digital Trends

It drives well too. It offers a quick acceleration like other electric cars, and handles very smoothly, largely due to the low-mounted battery.

Speaking of the battery, it’s perhaps the main downside of the car. The range on the EQB isn’t terrible — but at 245 miles, it lags behind much of the competition. Some buyers will be able to look past this range — after all, it isn’t terrible. But I want all electric cars to have a range of at least 300 miles, and the EQB falls short of that. Not only that, but the EQB doesn’t charge all that quickly either, at only 100kW. That means that it takes a little over 32 minutes to charge the car from 10% to 80%, which again, isn’t terrible, but is a little slow.

The competition

So, what if you want to buy an electric SUV and have around $50,000 or so to spend? Should you go for the EQB? Well, it kind of depends.

Kia EV 9
Kia / Kia

If what you’re looking for is a luxurious experience, then yes — I think the Mercedes-Benz EQB is the best electric SUV under around $55,000 or so. But if your concerns are more about buying and owning an electric car, then there are better options. For example, if you’re concerned about range and charging, then it’s probably worth considering the Model Y, or going for something smaller like the EV6, Ioniq 5, or Mustang Mach-E.

Again, however, it may also be waiting a little. A slew of new electric SUVs are set to launch in the near future — including the likes of the much larger, likely similarly-priced, Kia EV9. The EV9 is a true SUV, and it’ll offer a much faster charging speed, at 350kW. The EV9 is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023, so it should be available in the U.S. pretty soon.

Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper
Contributor
Christian’s interest in technology began as a child in Australia, when he stumbled upon a computer at a garage sale that he…
Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Ioniq 6: Which electric sedan is best?
Front three quarter view of the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6.

There are finally some more electric sedan options. For years, the Tesla Model 3 was really the only good electric sedan that comes at a reasonable price -- until, Hyundai recently launched the Ioniq 6. The Ioniq 6 certainly takes some cues from the larger Ioniq 5, but is smaller and sleeker, with a design seemingly inspired by the Porsche 911.

But the Tesla Model 3 is still clearly an excellent option for those looking for an electric car, and who don't want a larger crossover. Which is better? Here's a look.
Design
The exterior design of the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6 is quite different. If you've seen a Tesla car before, then you'll immediately recognize the Model 3 -- it looks largely like a slightly different version of every other Tesla (except the Cybertruck).

Read more
Scout Motors Electric SUV: rumored price, release date, design, and more
Scout SUV Teaser

There's another electric SUV on the way, and this one comes with a familiar name. Volkswagen is reviving the classic Scout name for a new electric SUV that's billed as being an "RUV," or a rugged utility vehicle. And, it could well prove itself as the best electric SUV in its price range, when it does finally come out.

The new EV isn't due out for quite some time, but there's already a fair bit that we know about it. Curious to learn more? Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Scout SUV.
Design
There's very little we actually know about the Scout SUV so far, but we do know a little about the eventual design. A few teasers for the upcoming vehicle have been released, showing sketches of both the SUV and the accompanying pickup truck, along with what's presumably the front of the SUV -- though in a dark environment, with little detail.

Read more
Volkswagen ID.GTI concept is another icon reimagined as an EV
Front three quarter view of the Volkswagen ID.GTI concept.

Volkswagen reinvented one of its most iconic models with the ID.Buzz, a modern, all-electric homage to the classic Microbus. But that's not the only fan favorite vehicle currently in the automaker's catalog.

Debuting at the 2023 Munich Auto Show, the Volkswagen ID.GTI concept aims to do for the Golf GTI hot hatchback — VW's signature performance car — what the ID.Buzz did for the Microbus. VW claims a production version has already been given the green light, although it won't say when it will appear.

Read more