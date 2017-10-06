Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept uses A.I. to make you a better driver

Why it matters to you The original Mitsubishi Evo is gone, but this could be the next best thing.

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution was one of the greatest performance cars of its time. A rally-inspired turbocharged pocket rocket based on the humble Lancer sedan, it has been sorely missed since production ended in 2015. But the “Evo” may return — in an unexpected form.

Debuting at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, the Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept aims to rekindle the spirit of the Lancer Evolution. But the concept is a completely different kind of vehicle. Instead of a small sedan with a turbocharged gasoline engine, it’s an SUV with an all-electric powertrain.

Because the e-Evolution concept isn’t ready for its big moment, Mitsubishi only released a couple of teaser photos and the vaguest of technical details. The SUV has three electric motors, including one that powers the front wheels and two that power the rear wheels, giving the vehicle all-wheel drive.

The three-motor setup is similar to the Audi e-tron quattro electric SUV concept, with the two rear motors providing torque vectoring. That means power gets shunted side to side, helping to turn the vehicle into corners and making for sharper handling.

The Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept also features an artificial intelligence system. It monitors both road conditions and the driver’s actions, and interjects to assist the driver. Instead of fully autonomous driving, the A.I. is meant to augment a human driver. It even includes a coaching function to improve the driver’s skills. Keep in mind that it’s unclear if any of this technology will make it to production.

In fact, it’s hard to say whether the e-Evolution itself will ever evolve beyond the concept-car stage. Mitsubishi says the SUV concept indicates the direction its products will take in the near future. But Mitsubishi has shown many dazzling concept cars over the past few years, and none of them have made it to production.

Its health has improved somewhat recently, but Mitsubishi is still a relatively small player. A high-performance electric SUV would be a major coup for the automaker, if it could pull that off. Tesla has shown that electric cars can be sporty, but so far that idea hasn’t trickled down to more mainstream brands. It’s about time that changed.