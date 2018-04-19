Nissan is using social media to create a tricked-out overlanding vehicle

Share

After turning one of its Titan pickup trucks into a go-anywhere house on wheels called Project Basecamp, Nissan is at it again with a project vehicle based on its Armada SUV. The goal is the same: To create an overlanding rig perfect for camping, or fleeing the zombie apocalypse. But this time Nissan is turning to social media for help.

Dubbed Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol, the tricked-out SUV will be designed with input from social media users. Through May 10, users can visit @NissanUSATrucks on Instagram and Facebook and vote on three categories of modifications — tire model, exterior vinyl wrap, and roof-mounted tent — using the hashtag #MountainPatrol. The finished vehicle will appear at the 2018 Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona, May 18-20.

Beyond the democratically chosen elements, Nissan says the Armada Mountain Patrol will get “a complete makeover” to fulfill its new role as an off-roading mobile campsite. However, Nissan won’t provide any other details at this time. We do know that the Mountain Patrol will use the stock 5.6-liter V8, which produces 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The name Mountain Patrol references the fact that the Armada is sold as the Nissan Patrol in other markets. While the current generation has only been sold in the United States since the 2017 model year, the Patrol has been sold in international markets for decades. U.S. buyers may be less familiar with it, but the Patrol’s reputation for off-road prowess rivals that of the Land Rover Range Rover and Toyota Land Cruiser abroad.

The U.S.-spec Armada (along with its Infiniti QX80 luxury sibling) is one of the last old-school SUVs still sold here. A body-on-frame design and traditional four-wheel drive system don’t do the Armada many favors when it comes to refinement, on-road driving dynamics, or fuel economy, but they give this SUV real off-road capability. The Armada stands in contrast to the car-based crossovers that populate most automakers’ lineups (including Nissan’s). These vehicle may look rugged, but they can’t stray too far from the pavement.

That solid foundation should make the Armada the perfect basis for an overlanding vehicle. We’ll see what Nissan and its social media followers cook up when the Armada Mountain Patrol makes its debut next month.