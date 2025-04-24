Nissan delays price increases until June amid U.S. tariffs

Nissan buyers, take note: if you’re eyeing a new ride, you might want to make your move before summer. The automaker has announced it won’t raise prices on imported vehicles until at least June 2, giving car shoppers a brief reprieve from the impact of the new 25% U.S. import tariffs.

According to a memo sent to U.S. dealers and reported by Automotive News, Nissan is able to hold prices steady thanks to a stockpile of tariff-free vehicles—enough to last nearly three months. But once that inventory runs dry? Prices are likely heading north. Nissan’s U.S. sales chief Vinay Shahani assured dealers that the company is working to “minimize the impact” of tariffs on customers, but he was also frank: “There will be an impact.”

To soften the blow, Nissan is ramping up production at its U.S. plants in Smyrna, Tennessee, and Canton, Mississippi. Those factories were only running at about half capacity last year, so there’s plenty of room to grow. The Rogue—Nissan’s best-seller—will get a second shift on its assembly line, increasing production by about 60,000 vehicles. Other models like the Pathfinder, Frontier, and Murano will also see higher domestic output.

The goal? Build more cars stateside and dodge the tariff altogether.

Nissan’s move puts it in line with other automakers holding the line on prices—at least for now. Hyundai, Toyota, and Honda have made similar pledges, while rivals like Ford and Stellantis are rolling out temporary discounts to ease the pain.

As Digital Trends noted, Nissan’s decision comes as it rethinks its production and pricing strategy in the face of shifting trade policies and a nervous market. With high-volume imports like the Sentra and Ariya still coming from Mexico and Japan, this pricing grace period might not last long.