The e-scooters that have become part of the landscape in nearly every major American city were designed specifically to excel in an urban environment. You wouldn’t get very far if you tried to take one off the pavement, and yet riding a scooter through the woods sounds like a blast. That’s where the Ripper ATV developed by Rogue Power comes in.

If an e-scooter is a BMW i3, the Ripper ATV is a Jeep Wrangler with a lift kit and fat tires. It has four wheels like the skateboard-scooter hybrid Audi recently unveiled, and a folding, T-shaped handlebar lets the rider accelerate, brake, and turn while remaining standing. Unlike a scooter, the four wheels are suspended for comfort and maneuverability over rough terrain, and the shocks are adjustable. It looks equal parts fun and capable. It’s also likely more than a little bit rear-heavy, so we wouldn’t try to go ride up too steep of an incline with it.

The Ripper ATV sounds just like a lawn mower, because it’s powered by a lawn mower engine. Power comes from a 163cc, four-stroke single-cylinder engine manufactured by Honda, according to Jalopnik. Carbureted and air-cooled for maximum simplicity, it makes 4.3 horsepower at 3,600 rpm and 7.1 pound-feet of torque at 2,500 rpm. You know you’re talking about low outputs when decimals are required, but a four-horsepower engine is sufficient to power a vehicle that tips the scale at 212 pounds.

Add a rider and gear (the Ripper has two storage racks) and four horsepower begins to sound a little bit weak. At least the Ripper is relatively compact. It measures 52 inches from end to end, and the handlebars fold flat, so three ATVs fit in the back of a full-size pickup like the Ford F-150. You might need a buddy (or three) to help you carry them out, though.

Off-roading on a scooter isn’t cheap, and the market isn’t exactly full of Ripper ATV alternatives; it might be your only option. Made in the United States, the Ripper ATV starts at $3,495. The list of options includes a seat, which adds $300 to the price, and a hunter-friendly camouflaged paint job priced at $250.