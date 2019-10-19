Cars

Roland Sands Moto Beach Classic prevails with sound, surf, and Hooligan races

Hooligan flat track racing with everything from minibikes to electric motorcycles, surfing contests, local bands, motorcycle sidecar grills, and myriad expressions of two-wheeled automotive passion prevailed over sticky rules and regulations. Other long-standing events didn’t qualify this year, but the 3rd annual Roland Sands Design Moto Beach Classic is on at Bolsa Chica State Park in Huntington Beach, California, October 26 and 27.

The first Moto Beach Classic in 2017 was a one-day fusion of music, surfing, motorcycle racing, and art. Roland Sands conceived the event that brings together and celebrates southern California passions for surfing, motorcycles, and music. Sands is a custom motorcycle designer and an avid participant and proponent of Hooligan racing, the amateur version of flat track racing. Roland Sands Design (RSD) is a preeminent motorcycle apparel and parts brand that blends classic style with edge-cutting function. As major sponsors for the first event, Bell Helmets presented a stunt riding show, BMW Motorrad ran drag racing competitions, and Indian Motorcycle built a track for flat track racing. Surfing apparel company Hurley runs the surfing competition.

roland sands moto beach classic 2019 prevails with sound surf and hooligan races 53 jpg 1
Hurley sponsored surfing competition in 2018
roland sands moto beach classic 2019 prevails with sound surf and hooligan races bikeshow 1
Vance and Hines bike show in 2018
roland sands moto beach classic 2019 prevails with sound surf and hooligan races 52 jpg 1
Bell Helmet stunt riding in 2018
roland sands moto beach classic 2019 prevails with sound surf and hooligan races 50 jpg 1
BMW Motorrad drag races in 2018
roland sands moto beach classic 2019 prevails with sound surf and hooligan races racing2 1
Flat Track Racing at Moto Beach Classic 2018
roland sands moto beach classic 2019 prevails with sound surf and hooligan races 100 1
Electric Zero Motorcycle competing in flat track racing in 2018
roland sands moto beach classic 2019 prevails with sound surf and hooligan races 132 1
Indian Motorcycle sponsored flat track racing in 2018
roland sands moto beach classic 2019 prevails with sound surf and hooligan races 198 1
Music at the Moto Beach Classic 2018

New this year, a Tragger Ironwood 885 wood-fired grill rigged on an Indian Springfield Dark Horse motorcycle will prepare smoked brisket for lucky attendees. The sidecar grill debuted at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2019 in South Dakota in August.

roland sands moto beach classic 2019 prevails with sound surf and hooligan races motogrill 1
Tragger Ironwood Grill sidecar on an Indian Motorcycle
roland sands moto beach classic 2019 prevails with sound surf and hooligan races indian traegger grill sidecar 1
Tragger grill sidecar on an Indian Motorcycle
roland sands moto beach classic 2019 prevails with sound surf and hooligan races tragger grill sidecar on an indian motorcycl
Tragger Ironwood Grill sidecar on an Indian Motorcycle

The Moto Beach Classic also includes an event for kids, the Electric Strider Bike Kids Race. Kids can learn how to balance on two wheels and use a throttle while having a blast on a short flat track area.

roland sands moto beach classic 2019 prevails with sound surf and hooligan races 180 jpg 1
Electric Slider Bike Kids Race in 2018
roland sands moto beach classic 2019 prevails with sound surf and hooligan races 184 1
Electric Slider Bike Kids Race in 2018
roland sands moto beach classic 2019 prevails with sound surf and hooligan races 181 1
Electric Slider Bike Kids Race in 2018

This year the town of Huntington Beach refused permits to use the park for several events due to a lack of adherence to or preparations for required city contracts, fees, and public personnel. The Hooligans complied with the myriad requirements and can go forward with this year’s 2-day Orange County beach party. Tickets to the Moto Beach Classic 2019 are still available.

