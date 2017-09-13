The Roland Sands Moto Beach Classic mixes music, surfing, and moto racing

Why it matters to you If you're looking for the ultimate beach day, this could be it.

Roland Sands is set to realize a long-held dream with the Moto Beach Classic. The one-day festival of music, surfing, racing, and artwork with multiple big-name sponsors will present a smorgasbord of aural and visual euphoria.

The Roland Sands Moto Beach Classic will take place October 14 at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, California. Roland Sands Design and Sea Legs Live, a concert venue directly on the beach, are the primary partners for the musical entertainment. The menu serves up reggae with Black Uhuru and Wargirl in the day time followed by punk rock in the evening with Lit and Unwritten Law.

And then we get to racing. How about motorcycle drag racing, five classes of Super Hooligan and Hooligan flat track racing? BMW Mottorad is sponsoring a day full of one-eighth mile motorcycle drag racing on a paved track parallel with the beach and adjacent to the flat track race track. Indian Motorcycle and Roland Sands Design are building a 110-foot by 300-foot track for sideways flat track racing just for the day. Just to put a capper on the motor racing, the Beach Classic will include mini bike racing on an asphalt course, too.

Surfers are featured in the day’s events right up with motorcycles and music. Non-pro surfers representing Board Riders Clubs will hold the West Coast Board Riders competition at Bolsa Chica. To complement the traditional surfing competition, Fast Surfboards will run surf drags for homemade surfboards that are “part floating artwork and part wave-dragster.”

For an artistic expression that is not racing around tracks, down a strip, or over waves, Iron and Air Magazine is sponsoring the Architects of Inspiration Art Collective and Bike Show. The collective will create surf and motor culture-inspired installations. In addition to everything to see and do, the Moto Beach Classic will feature food, drink, and a “Vendor Village.”

If you’re interested in going to the Moto Beach Classic, tickets are available now for festival admission, flat track pit pass, VIP lounge, and a VIP top deck. Tickets range from $29 to enter the festival and see and partake in all the fun.