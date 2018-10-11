Digital Trends
Cars

Watch this driverless Range Rover tackle one of U.K.’s ‘most challenging roads’

Trevor Mogg
By

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) recently sent out its self-driving Range Rover to tackle what it says is “one of the U.K.’s most challenging road layouts,” and we’re delighted to report that it came back in one piece.

JLR’s driverless vehicle — a modified Range Rover Sport — has been in development for several years, and its first trials on public roads took place in 2017. Confident of the technology’s ability to deal with busy and complex road layouts, JLR has just tested its autonomous SUV on the beltway around Coventry City, home to the automaker’s headquarters.

“The Coventry Ring Road is known for its complicated slip roads and exits,” said Mark Cund, JLR’s manager of autonomous vehicle research.

He added that the road system “makes for very challenging conditions, especially when under pressure in the rush hour,” but said he looked forward to the day when everyone can experience driverless cars that will “turn a potentially very stressful situation into a completely stress-free one.”

A video (above) of the recent outing shows JLR’s autonomous Range Rover changing lanes, merging with traffic, and exiting junctions while keeping to the 40 mph speed limit. A couple of engineers inside the vehicle monitored the ride, ensuring the technology performed as it should.

The autonomous Range Rover Sport comes with all the gear that you’d expect to see on such a vehicle, namely Lidar sensors, cameras, and GPS technology.

The car company performed the demonstration as part of U.K. Autodrive, a $26 million government-funded project geared toward the development of autonomous vehicles.

JLR is of course one of many automakers and technology firms around the world that’s working on the development of vehicles that can operate without any human input. Alphabet-owned Waymo — the autonomous-car project once under the guidance of Google — was one of the first to invest heavily in the technology, and earlier this week announced it’d reached 10 million miles of testing on public roads since its first drive in 2009.

The Range Rover’s comfortable navigation of Coventry’s beltway is certainly to be commended, but surely the only time we can be truly satisfied that a driverless car is ready for prime time is when it’s able to make sense of, and successfully deal with, Swindon’s notoriously complicated Magic Roundabout. And yes, that’s the road junction’s real name.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

2019 Chevrolet Silverado gets serious about MPG with new four-cylinder engine
2019 Ford Edge Titanium
Product Review

With fresh tech and a turbo V6, Ford resharpens the 2019 Edge

The 2019 Ford Edge midsize crossover gets significant refresh, including a host of new tech features and a new ST performance variant sporting a 335-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V6.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
vespa elettrica piaggios first all electric scooter is about to hit the road
Cars

Vespa Elettrica: Piaggio’s first all-electric scooter is about to hit the road

Italian scooter manufacturer Piaggio has launched online pre-orders for the Vespa Elettrico — its first all-electric scooter — with shipping starting in Europe toward the end of the year and in the U.S. in early 2019.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Faraday Future FF 91
Cars

The saga continues: Faraday Future sets a court date with its main investor

Faraday Future looked better than ever when it announced a $2 billion investment from a Hong Kong-based firm. The relationship hasn't gone as planned and the company is now suing its main investor over late payments.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Anker Roav VIVA Pro review
Product Review

Roav VIVA Pro adds Alexa to your car, but she may be hard of hearing

Vocal assistants have become an integral part of our lives and have now found their way into our cars. The Roav VIVA Pro looks to seamlessly integrate Alexa into your car charger and we've decided to ask it a few questions.
Posted By Nolan Browning
Tesla Model 3 crash test
Cars

After Tesla’s ‘best car’ boasts, the NHTSA stresses its scale only goes to five

Tesla published a long blog post to announce the Tesla Model 3 is the best car the NHTSA has ever tested. The agency clarified that, while the Model 3 aced its crash test, its rating system doesn't go above five stars.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Cars

Waymo sees improvements ahead as its self-driving fleet logs 10 million miles

Waymo's fleet of self-driving cars has crossed the 10 million-mile mark. The company isn't resting on its laurels; it has outlined the improvements it wants to make over the next 10 million miles.
Posted By Ronan Glon
general motors engineering executive ken kelzer interview gmbrownstownbattery01
Cars

How General Motors is preparing for an electric, autonomous, connected future

How does an established automaker like General Motors adapt to new tech trends? By looking for people and solutions outside the mainstream, says Ken Kelzer, GM VP of global vehicle components and subsystems.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Bollinger b2
Cars

Tread lightly in Bollinger’s ruggedly cool electric pickup truck

New York-based Bollinger Motors has unveiled an electric pickup truck rugged enough for work or play. Named B2, it's a boxy beast with unusual specifications. It has 520 horsepower yet it can tow 7,500 pounds or haul 5,000 pounds.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla rewards program send photos to space 3583815837 e69fbab115 o
Cars

Tesla’s referral program lets owners send laser-etched photos into space

Tesla has a referral program that provides its loyal owners who recommend the company's cars to others with rewards. The latest offer: Tesla will laser-etch a photo of the owner's choosing and shoot it into space.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
2019 audi e tron prototype driving impressions etron extreme power play profile angle
Cars

From salt flats to sand dunes, adventuring off-grid in Audi’s electric E-Tron

Digital Trends traveled to the Namibian desert to get an early taste of the all-electric 2019 Audi e-tron. We drove prototypes on a variety of terrains, including dunes and a salt pan.
Posted By Ronan Glon
waze expands its carpooling service to all states in the us carpool
Cars

Going my way? Waze takes its carpooling service nationwide

Following a tentative rollout over the last two years, Waze is now expanding its carpooling service to all 50 states, offering drivers a chance to fill their spare seats with riders heading in the same direction.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Chevrolet Silverado RST
Cars

2019 Chevrolet Silverado gets serious about MPG with new four-cylinder engine

In an aggressive bid to improve fuel economy, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado will be offered with a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Chevy claims comparable performance to other Detroit automakers' V6 trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition
Cars

Ford hatches a software update to fix a fiery problem with its GT supercar

Ford warns 200 examples of the GT supercar built between December 2016 and July 2018 can catch fire if hydraulic fluid leaks from the rear wing onto the hot exhaust. It will fix the problem with a software update.
Posted By Ronan Glon
How to change windshield wipers
Cars

Can't see in front of you? Here's how to change your windshield wipers

If you can't see out of the front of your car, it's time for a new set of wiper blades. Thankfully, changing your car's windshield wipers is quick and painless if you know what you're doing. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Ronan Glon