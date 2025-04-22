 Skip to main content
Slate teases $25K EV with marketing stunt ahead of April 24 reveal

An official reveal is just days away, but Slate Auto—a stealthy EV startup reportedly backed by Jeff Bezos—is already turning heads and raising eyebrows with one of the wildest marketing stunts in recent automotive memory. With its first vehicle set to be unveiled on April 24, the company has spent the past week dropping bizarrely camouflaged “prototypes” across the streets of Los Angeles, wrapped in parody business ads so surreal they’ve sparked viral curiosity across Reddit, TikTok, and the auto press.

It all started when gearheads and influencers spotted multiple strange vehicles parked casually in Venice, California. One appeared to be a stubby, boxy SUV wrapped in branding for a fake company called “CryShare,” which claims to soothe babies by driving them around on the roof. Another sported branding for a fictional feline therapy firm, complete with a web address: CatThurrrapy.com. That site, it turns out, is the key to the whole puzzle—once visited, it redirects to Slate Auto, teasing their upcoming April 24 announcement.

So what do we actually know about these vehicles? Visually, they appear to be a mix of design cues: think Range Rover Classic meets Jeep Renegade, with unmistakable off-road hints and compact proportions. At least three variants have been spotted so far—a two-door pickup truck and two SUV silhouettes with slightly different rooflines. None of them are functional; they’re likely design bucks—mock-ups without working powertrains or suspensions. But the intention is clear: create a spectacle, then drop the specs.

According to TechCrunch, Slate Auto has quietly been developing this project since 2022 as a spinout of Re:Build Manufacturing. The goal? Deliver a modular, two-seat electric pickup truck for just $25,000, with production targeted for late 2026. Unlike Tesla and Lucid, which launched with high-priced luxury models, Slate wants to flip the model: start cheap, scale up.

And it’s not just about affordability. As we reported, the company is embracing a “build-your-own” philosophy, offering upgrades over time—modular performance, tech, or lifestyle add-ons customers can install like a grown-up LEGO kit. The tagline? “We built it. You make it.”

On April 24, we’ll find out if the substance lives up to the show. But one thing’s already clear: Slate Auto knows how to make an entrance.

Waymo’s driverless cars are about to begin an overseas adventure
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace

Waymo’s autonomous cars are about to appear on streets outside of the U.S. for the first time.

The company on Wednesday announced on social media that its autonomous cars will be driving onto the streets of Tokyo, Japan, “soon,” with some reports suggesting the rollout will begin as early as next week.

Buy Now, Upgrade Later: Slate’s $25K Truck Flips the Script on EVs
many hybrids rank as most reliable of all vehicles evs progress consumer reports cr tout cars 0224

A new electric vehicle startup—quietly backed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos—is building something bold in Michigan. Not just a car, but a whole new idea of what an EV company can be. Slate Auto is a stealthy new automaker with one mission: ditch the luxury-first EV playbook and start from the affordable —which most drivers actually seek.
The start-up has been operating out of public sight since 2022, until TechCrunch found out about its existence. Of course, creating a little mystery about a potentially game-changing concept is a well-tested marketing approach.
But Slate truly seems to approach EVs in a very different way than most: It isn’t debuting with a six-figure spaceship-on-wheels. Instead, it's targeting the holy grail of EV dreams: a two-seat electric pickup truck for just $25,000. Yep, twenty-five grand. That’s less than a tricked-out golf cart in some neighborhoods. Slate is flipping the Tesla model on its head. Tesla, but also the likes of Lucid, BMW, and to a certain degree, Rivian, all started with high-end vehicles to build brand and bankroll future affordable car. But Slate wants to start with the people’s pickup—and letting it grow with you.
This isn’t just a cheap car. It’s a modular, upgradeable EV that’s meant to be personalized over time. Buy the basic model now, then add performance, tech, or lifestyle upgrades later—kind of like building your own dream ride one paycheck at a time. It’s a DIY car for a generation raised on customization and subscriptions. The company even trademarked the phrase: “We built it. You make it.”
Backing up this idea is an equally bold strategy: selling accessories, apparel, and utility add-ons à la Harley-Davidson and Jeep’s MoPar division. You’re not just buying a vehicle; you’re buying into a lifestyle. Think affordable EV meets open-source car culture.
Slate's approach isn't just novel—it's almost rebellious. At a time when other startups risk folding under the weight of their own lofty ambitions, Slate is keeping things lean, scalable, and customer focused. The company reportedly plans to source major components like battery packs and motors from outside suppliers, keeping manufacturing costs low while focusing energy on design, experience, and upgrade paths.
Sure, it’s all been kept under wraps—until now. With plans to begin production near Indianapolis by next year, the wraps are about to come off this EV underdog.
While, at least in spirit, the U.S. market has been dominated by high-end EVs, Slate’s “start small, scale with you” philosophy might be just the jolt the industry needs.

Kia EV9 and EV6 now fully qualify for the $7,500 tax credit – except for one trim
Kia EV 9

As Kia reported record first-quarter sales, Eric Watson, Kia America VP of sales, made a point of painting a rosy picture for the future: Now that the latest versions of its two best-selling electric vehicles, the EV9 and the EV6, are in full-scale production at Kia’s plant in Georgia, the road is paved for further sales growth.
After all, when Kia announced it was switching production of the EV9 to the U.S. from South Korea in 2023, it largely based its decision on its EVs being eligible for the $7,500 tax credit on new EV purchases offered under President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
But the EV9’s battery still came from South Korea and China, which meant it would only receive a partial tax credit of $3,750. Starting this year, the EV9 can qualify for the full $7,500 credit, as Kia switched the sourcing of its battery to its Georgia plant.
As for the EV6, 2025 marks the first time its production takes place stateside, and most of its trims have also become eligible for the full tax credit.
However, there are notable exceptions: Both the EV6 and EV9 GT trims, which are known for providing more horsepower - ie, being faster – and offering a “more aggressive styling and accents”, won’t qualify at all for the tax credit: That’s because production for those vehicles remains based in South Korea, according to CarsDirect, which cited a Kia bulletin to its dealers.
The full credit should still be available for those who lease the vehicles, as leasing does not have the same sourcing requirements under the IRA.
Another big unknown for the GT trims is whether the U.S.’ 25% tariffs on all imported vehicles will again be applied. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump paused most tariffs announced in early April for 90 days.
While prices for the new EV6 and EV9 have yet to be revealed, the combination of the tariffs and the inegibility for the tax credit could seriously dent the appeal of the GT trims.

