Slate teases $25K EV with marketing stunt ahead of April 24 reveal

An official reveal is just days away, but Slate Auto—a stealthy EV startup reportedly backed by Jeff Bezos—is already turning heads and raising eyebrows with one of the wildest marketing stunts in recent automotive memory. With its first vehicle set to be unveiled on April 24, the company has spent the past week dropping bizarrely camouflaged “prototypes” across the streets of Los Angeles, wrapped in parody business ads so surreal they’ve sparked viral curiosity across Reddit, TikTok, and the auto press.

It all started when gearheads and influencers spotted multiple strange vehicles parked casually in Venice, California. One appeared to be a stubby, boxy SUV wrapped in branding for a fake company called “CryShare,” which claims to soothe babies by driving them around on the roof. Another sported branding for a fictional feline therapy firm, complete with a web address: CatThurrrapy.com. That site, it turns out, is the key to the whole puzzle—once visited, it redirects to Slate Auto, teasing their upcoming April 24 announcement.

So what do we actually know about these vehicles? Visually, they appear to be a mix of design cues: think Range Rover Classic meets Jeep Renegade, with unmistakable off-road hints and compact proportions. At least three variants have been spotted so far—a two-door pickup truck and two SUV silhouettes with slightly different rooflines. None of them are functional; they’re likely design bucks—mock-ups without working powertrains or suspensions. But the intention is clear: create a spectacle, then drop the specs.

According to TechCrunch, Slate Auto has quietly been developing this project since 2022 as a spinout of Re:Build Manufacturing. The goal? Deliver a modular, two-seat electric pickup truck for just $25,000, with production targeted for late 2026. Unlike Tesla and Lucid, which launched with high-priced luxury models, Slate wants to flip the model: start cheap, scale up.

And it’s not just about affordability. As we reported, the company is embracing a “build-your-own” philosophy, offering upgrades over time—modular performance, tech, or lifestyle add-ons customers can install like a grown-up LEGO kit. The tagline? “We built it. You make it.”

On April 24, we’ll find out if the substance lives up to the show. But one thing’s already clear: Slate Auto knows how to make an entrance.