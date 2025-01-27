Tesla Model Y Juniper vs 2024 Tesla Model Y: what’s actually new?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Design Interior and tech Performance Range and charging Pricing and availability Conclusions

The Tesla Model Y is the most popular EV in America, and it’s about to get a major refresh. Tesla has announced the Model Y Juniper, the biggest refresh for the EV since its initial launch.

So far, the vehicle is only available China, but it will inevitably make its way to the U.S. too, and it’s likely to do so sooner rather than later. Curious about what’s new for the Model Y, and how much better than the previous-generation Model Y it really is? Here’s a look.

Design

The Tesla Model Y Juniper has a number of design changes that make it unique, but it still looks like a Model Y in general. You’re not going to look at the Model Y Juniper and think it’s anything other than a Tesla.

You might not necessarily know exactly which Tesla it is. The Model Y Juniper actually kind of looks like a cross between the previous generation Model Y and the Tesla Cybercab. That’s largely thanks to the angled light bar at the front of the vehicle, which matches the Cybercab’s design. That long light bar at the front is coupled with a similarly long light bar at the back.

Other design tweaks include a slightly less bulbous front, helping make the vehicle look a little sleeker and more modern.

Interior and tech

The interior of the vehicle is a little different too, though again it doesn’t reinvent the wheel. The vehicle still has Tesla’s signature minimalistic design aesthetic, but it adds additional accent lights for a more modern look.

There are some changes to the interior tech too. The main infotainment display grows from 15 inches to 15.4 inches. Perhaps more important is the addition of a second display for the second-row passengers, allowing them to control their own climate settings and access their own entertainment.

Not much else is different about the tech experience on the Model Y Juniper, though. It doesn’t necessarily add much in the way of high-tech features, but then again, given the fact that Tesla has been regularly pushing software updates to the Model Y, we wouldn’t expect it to completely reinvent the wheel.

Performance

While we have some information about the performance of the Tesla Model Y Juniper, we don’t yet have every single little detail.

So far, Tesla has announced two iterations of the vehicle — including a rear-wheel drive model and the all-wheel drive model. In other words, Tesla has yet to reveal any details about a Performance version of the car.

The number associated with the performance of the vehicle are a little different than they would be here — namely because of the fact that in China, acceleration is measured from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour instead of 0 to 60 miles per hour. 100 kilometers equates to 62 miles, so the exact figures are slightly off. That said, the company says that the RWD Model Y Juniper can reach 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, while the AWD version hits that speed in 4.3 seconds.

Even with the numbers slightly off, that’s faster than the previous-generation Model Y. The previous RWD Model Y hit 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, while the AWD variant got to speed in 4.8 seconds. The Performance variant can hit 60 mph in only 3.5 seconds, but hopefully any performance variant of the Model Y Juniper will be even quicker.

Range and charging

The range of the Model Y Juniper is also a little different compared to the previous generation Model Y. Again, we only have numbers from the China release when it comes to range and charging, as measured by the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle, or CLTC, which is a little less strict than the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, here in the U.S.

According to the CLTC, the RWD model wide Juniper has 593 km of range, while the AWD variant has 719 km of range. That’s an improvement of 39 km for the RWD version, and 31 km for the AWD version.

Hopefully, when the Model Y Juniper launches in the US, it will have EPA-rated improvements too. But don’t expect the numbers to quite line up — the EPA numbers will likely be a little lower.

Pricing and availability

The Tesla Model Y Juniper is currently only being sold in China and Australia, but it’s likely to make its way to the US in the relatively near future. That said, if you are in the U.S. and want a Model Y now, you’ll have to stick with the previous generation 2024 model, which starts at $44,990 for the RWD Model Y and ranges up from there.

We’re hoping that the Model Y Juniper will be similarly-priced, or lower, when it comes to the U.S.

Conclusions

The Tesla Model Y Juniper doesn’t necessarily completely change things, but it does represent a meaningful upgrade over the previous generation vehicle. The Model Y was due for a bit of a redesign, and it gets one with the Juniper. Sure, you probably won’t want to trade in a Model Y that you currently have for the Model Y Juniper, but if you are interested in buying a Model Y, you’ll be able to get a better one once the Model Y Juniper rolls out in the US.