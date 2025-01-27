Tesla Model Y Juniper vs Rivian R1S: Can Tesla’s newest take out a much more expensive vehicle?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Design Interior and tech Performance Range and charging Price and availability Overall winner: Rivian R1S

Tesla and Rivian actually have a lot in common. Both are relatively new companies in the grand scheme of things, at least compared to the legacy automakers that are now switching to EVs, but their actual vehicles are pretty different. The Tesla Model Y is the most popular electric vehicle in America, serving as a high-tech crossover for those interested in buying a Tesla. The Rivian R1S is Rivian’s electric SUV, obviously boasting a larger body, but also putting tech first.

On top of the Tesla Model Y being the most popular EV right now, it’s also in the midst of getting a major refresh in the form of the Model Y Juniper. We’re still early on in the rollout of that refresh, though. While Tesla has released the Model Y Juniper in its base form in China, the version of the vehicle being sold in the US right now is the so-called Launch Edition New Model Y, which is a high-performance version of the Model Y Juniper that comes with a high price tag. For this comparison, we’ll use the specs from the both the entry-level Model Y Juniper being sold in China, and the launch edition New Model Y being sold in the U.S. Keep in mind, however, that until the Model Y Juniper gets a wider U.S. release, only the previous-generation Model Y is being sold alongside the Launch Edition New Model Y

So how does the Tesla Model Y Juniper compare with the second-generation Rivian R1S, which was unveiled last year? Here’s a look at the two head to head.

Design

The designs of the Tesla Model Y Juniper and Rivian R1S are pretty much completely different. That said, thankfully both of the vehicles look relatively modern and stylish.

The Model Y Juniper keeps many design elements from the previous generation Model Y but switches out some of its design for more modern touches. For example, in place of the bulbous headlights on the front, the Model Y Juniper has a long light bar that’s split into three sections, similar to the Tesla Cybercab. It also has a light bar as its rear taillight, unlike the also-relatively-new Model 3 Highland refresh.

The Rivian R1S is designed to be much more rugged. It’s a true SUV with a big boxy build and a larger frame. It has Rivian’s iconic oval headlights on the front, which interrupt a light bar that stretches along the front of the vehicle. On the back, it also has a long light bar for its tail lights. Seemingly, light bars are in vogue right now — between the Model Y Juniper and the R1S, there are four of them.

Ultimately, design is subjective. While I personally prefer the look of the Rivian R1S, you’ll have to decide for yourself which vehicle looks better to you. This category is a tie.

Winner: Tie

Interior and tech

The interior designs of these vehicles are pretty different too, though again, thankfully, both of them are relatively modern.

The design of the Model Y’s interior is very Tesla. It’s minimalistic and somewhat bare, though for the Model Y Juniper, Tesla has added more accent lighting and increased the size of the infotainment display from 15 inches to 15.4 inches. That display is where you’ll both control every aspect of the vehicle and get information like your current speed, as there’s no instrument display behind the steering wheel in the Model Y. There is a second screen, though. For the Model Y Juniper, Tesla has added a small display for the second-row passengers to control their own climate settings and access their own entertainment. It’s a nice addition, especially considering the fact that many Model Y owners have been putting aftermarket displays there anyway.

The launch edition of the new Model Y being sold in the US has a number of tech features to mention. Notably, it comes with Tesla’s so-called Full Self-Driving tech, which normally costs extra. It’s important to note that you should always be ready to take control of a car, even if it’s in so-called “self-driving” mode.

The interior of the Rivian R1S is modern too, but it’s not quite as minimalistic. That’s not a bad thing, though. Plenty of people prefer to have an instrument display for monitoring things like speed and other settings. To that end, the Rivian R1S has both an instrument display behind the steering wheel and an infotainment display in between the two front seats.

The R1S’s interior build is also designed to be rugged, offering a heavier stitched leather and additional design elements like handles and more storage. It also has more seats than the Model Y, given the fact that it has three rows. With those three rows, it can seat up to seven people: two in the first row, three in the second row, and two in the third row.

Both the Tesla Model Y and the Rivian R1S offer completely custom software experiences. Both Tesla and Rivian have become known for developing good software, which is helpful considering the fact that neither of the two supports Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Again, however, interior design is subjective. Do you prefer an ultra-minimalistic look or a more rugged take on design? That’s up to you to decide, but this category is a tie.

Winner: Tie

Performance

Performance is where the comparison between the two vehicles will start to get a little weird. For this section, we’re going to use the RWD and AWD Model Y Juniper variants being sold in China, along with the launch edition new Model Y being sold in the US, which we expect to offer similar performance to an eventual Model Y Juniper Performance variant.

The RWD and AWD variants of the Model Y Juniper seem to be a little quicker than their previous-generation counterparts. The only numbers we have relating to the base RWD Model Y Juniper are from Tesla’s China division, meaning that acceleration is measured from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour, which equates to 62 mph. That version of the vehicle can get to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. The launch edition new Model Y is the Long Range AWD Model Y, and it can hit 60mph in 4.1 seconds, according to Tesla. We don’t yet have any information about a possible Model Y Juniper Performance.

The Rivian R1S, however, is likely to be quicker no matter what, though you will have to pay for that performance. The R1S is the R1S Dual Standard and is able hit 60mph in 4.5 seconds. The fastest R1S currently available is the R1S Tri, which has three motors and can get to 60mph in only 2.9 seconds. At some point this year, Rivian will release the R1S Quad with four motors and the ability to accelerate to 60mph in only 2.5 seconds. That’s incredibly quick.

The current Model Y Performance (which is not a Model Y Juniper) can hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, and we’re not expecting a Model Y Juniper Performance to shave a full second off that time to match the R1S. This category goes to Rivian.

Winner: Rivian R1S

Range and charging

The range offered by these two vehicles is pretty different too. Again, we’re going to have to get a little funky with numbers for the Model Y. The base RWD Model Y Juniper has a range of 593 km as rated by the CLTC. The CLTC is a little more relaxed in its testing than the EPA in the U.S., so while 593 km equates to around 368 miles, we’re expecting that number to be lower once the Model Y Juniper gets a U.S. release — though the RWD Model Y Juniper’s range is around 24 miles longer than the previous-generation Model Y RWD, according to the CLTC.

The range of the launch edition New Model Y is 320 miles.

Again, however, the Rivian R1S offers more in the way of options. The R1S Dual Standard has a range of 270 miles, which is slightly low. That said, the step up from the Dual Standard is the R1S Dual, which has the Max battery option, bringing the vehicle to a huge 410 miles. Other variants of the vehicle sit somewhere in between.

The Model Y Juniper can charge at up to 250kW, while the Rivian R1S can reach 300kW, though only in specific situations.

With a longer range, the Rivian R1S wins this category.

Price and availability

In this article, we’re specifically looking at the Tesla Model Y Juniper, which has very limited availability in the U.S. Tesla has announced the Launch Edition New Model Y for the U.S. market, which will begin deliveries in March and starts at $59,990. Eventually, Tesla will replace all versions of the Model Y with the refreshed Model Y Juniper, but we don’t yet know exactly when that will happen. In the meantime, if you don’t want the expensive Launch Edition variant, you’re stuck with the previous-generation Model Y.

The second-generation Rivian R1S, on the other hand, is available right now unless you happen to want the Ultra High Performance Quad Motor variant, which will become available at some point this year according to Rivian. That said, the Rivian R1S starts at a much higher price than the Model Y, with the base model coming in at $75,900.

The Tesla Model Y Juniper isn’t really available in the US, but the Rivian R1S is more expensive than even the Model Y Juniper that you can buy. Basically, it’s a lose-lose, so this one’s a tie.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: Rivian R1S

Perhaps this comparison isn’t really fair. The Tesla Model Y has always been a go-to for those who want a high-tech EV that doesn’t have a completely outrageous price tag. The Rivian R1S is much more expensive than the Model Y, so it makes sense that it would offer a better range and performance.

Ultimately, you should make your decision based on how much you’re willing to spend and how much room you need for passengers. If you don’t need more than five seats and don’t mind buying a Tesla with all its controversies, then the Model Y might be for you. If you do need extra room and can spend some more money, then the Rivian R1S is an excellent option.