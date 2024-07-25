Which Model Y trim should you buy? Model Y trims compared

The Tesla Model Y has been the most popular electric car for a few years now, and it makes sense. The Model Y is reasonably priced for an EV while offering a good range and an excellent software experience. It’s also larger than the Model 3 sedan — and plenty of people need that extra room.

But there are a few Model Y trims to choose from, and the trim you should buy depends on a few different factors. So, we thought we’d put together a guide that explains the different Model Y trims, the pros and cons of each, and who should buy which trim.

Curious about which Model Y variant you should go for? Here’s everything you need to know.

Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive

The cheapest version of the Model Y is the Tesla Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. While it’s the cheapest model, the Model Y Long Range RWD has a lot going for it and is actually the model that many prospective buyers should go for.

There are a few reasons why this version of the Model Y is so great. For starters, it actually has the longest range of any Model Y trim, with an estimated range of 320 miles. That’s pretty good and means that most drivers should be able to get by without having to charge all that often, especially when using the car to simply drive around town. It’s not the fastest version of the Model Y, of course. The vehicle has one motor situated between the two rear wheels, and it can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 6.5 seconds. That’s not necessarily slow, but it’s also not the superfast acceleration that electric cars have become known for.

So, who should skip this and upgrade to an AWD model? Well, if you live in an area with temperate weather and rarely get snow or rain, then the RWD Model Y will be perfectly fine for you. That’s not to say that you won’t want to upgrade to an AWD model, considering the better performance, but you won’t necessarily need to take advantage of power going to all four wheels all that often.

The Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD costs $44,990. However, it does qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, which will bring the price down to $37,490.

Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive

The second model in the Tesla Model Y lineup is the Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive. As the name suggests, the Long Range AWD has the same battery size, but adds a second motor to the equation, situated between the front wheels. The dual-motor setup means that the vehicle can send power to all four wheels, which can be helpful in situations like snow, heavy rain, and off-roading, though you may not necessarily be using your Model Y much for off-roading adventures.

The trade-off is a slightly lower range, but it’s not much lower, sitting at 308 miles of estimated range. And while you give up a few miles of range, you’ll get faster performance, with the vehicle able to accelerate to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. That may not seem all that much faster than 6.5 seconds, but you’ll feel the difference, and it means that the Model Y Long Range AWD is actually very zippy.

The Model Y Long Range AWD is a little more expensive than the base model, coming in at $47,990 at the time of this writing. Essentially, it’s $3,000 more than the base Model Y — however, it does also qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, which will bring the price down to $40,490.

Model Y Performance All-Wheel Drive

The third and final Model Y variant is the Tesla Model Y Performance All-Wheel Drive. While the previous two Model Y trims have the same design, the Model Y Performance gets a slightly different design, thanks to things like the 21-inch sport wheels and carbon fiber spoiler. Most buyers don’t need the Performance variant of the Model Y — however, those who want something that can accelerate as quickly as possible may want to consider it.

The Model Y Performance swaps out more range to deliver faster acceleration. The car offers 279 miles of estimated range, which still isn’t bad, but certainly isn’t as impressive as the 320-mile range of the Long Range RWD model. So what do you get in return? Well, the Model Y Performance AWD can get to 60 mph in only 3.5 seconds, which is incredibly quick. You certainly won’t need this fast acceleration, but it can sometimes come in handy when overtaking on the highway, for example.

The Model Y Performance AWD is the most expensive Model Y, with a price tag of $51,490. Thankfully, it does still qualify for the federal EV tax credit, which will bring the price down to $43,990.

Conclusions

So which Model Y is the Model Y for you? Most average buyers will want to go for the cheapest Model Y that properly serves their needs. For anyone in a temperate climate like California, the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive is that vehicle. Those who plan on needing to drive in the snow regularly or who, for some reason, plan on using their Model Y in off-road situations should consider the Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive instead. The Model Y Performance All-Wheel Drive doesn’t really serve a need — it serves more of a want. If you really want that extra performance, then the Model Y Performance AWD is a great vehicle, but you’ll have to be willing to spend more to get it.