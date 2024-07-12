The Tesla Model Y is one of the most popular cars in the U.S., and by far the most popular EV. Earlier in the year, the Tesla Model 3 got a relatively substantial refresh with an all-new design and a few new features. Now, it looks like the Model Y might be headed for the same treatment. The Model Y refresh, code-named “Juniper,” is seemingly being tested by Tesla right now, with a covered-up Tesla Model Y recently having been spotted in California.

Curious about what might come to the new Tesla Model Y once the refresh is official? Based on rumors and information from Tesla itself, here’s what we know so far.

Recommended Videos

Design

Tesla isn’t going to substantially change the design of the Model Y, but if it follows the same path that it took with the Model 3, it will give the Model Y a few design tweaks to help it look a little more modern.

Notably, we’re expecting the same slimmer, slanted headlights to come to the Model Y, along with slightly reshaped front and rear bumpers. We’re also expecting a logo change on the back of the car — instead of the Tesla emblem, we’re expecting spelled-out Tesla letters along the back.

These are minor tweaks, to be sure, but the design changes on the Model 3 were well-received, and helped make the car look a little sleeker and a little sportier.

We’re also expecting some changes to the interior of the car. Perhaps the biggest change that came to the interior of the Model 3 was the addition of an infotainment display for the passengers in the back seat. That’s likely to come to the Model Y too, allowing rear seat passengers to control their own climate and to access apps for things like Netflix and music controls. For the Model 3 refresh, Tesla also controversially removed the turn signal stalk behind the steering wheel in favor of buttons on the steering wheel itself.

Other interior changes included new accent lighting and more supportive seats. We’re expecting the same change to come to the Model Y.

Features

The Tesla Model Y could get smarter too, or at least try to be smarter. Tesla brought the Model S’ predictive shifting tech to the Model 3 refresh, and it’ll likely come to the Model Y too. This tech essentially aims to predict whether the driver will want to drive forward or in reverse when they sit in the car and close the door. Drivers can override the car’s prediction with an on-screen gear selector or a physical gear selector located near the hazard lights.

On top of this predictive tech, the new Model Y will likely get ventilated seating and an improved sound system that adds another subwoofer for better bass response.

We’re also expecting a similar selection of Model Y versions — a standard range version, a long range version, and a performance version.

Rumored price

One of the reasons the Tesla Model Y is so popular is that, at least compared to other electric cars, it comes at a reasonably affordable price. It’s likely that the refresh of the vehicle will come at a similar price to the previous-gen model — though Tesla did increase the price of the Model 3 a little when it released the Highland refresh.

At the time of this writing, the Tesla Model Y started at $44,990, and we’re hoping the refresh retains the sub-$45,000 price point.

Conclusions

The Tesla Model Y refresh will bring meaningful upgrades to the most popular EV. Some of these will be controversial — not everyone will appreciate the more minimalistic look offered by removing turn signal stalks. However, for the most part, they should add up to better Model Y overall.

It remains to be seen when the new Model Y will be released. Once the Model 3 refresh was released, we always expected Tesla to bring similar updates to the Model Y. However, just because Tesla is testing an updated Model Y doesn’t mean we’ll see it any time soon. Hopefully, the new Model Y will be released by the end of the year. And when it is released, we are hoping it will be available in all markets where Tesla sells the Model Y.