Tesla reveals U.S. rollout date for its redesigned Model Y

Tesla’s revamped Model Y is rolling out in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in March, the automaker announced on Thursday.

Among a flurry of social media posts, Tesla included a short video showcasing the freshly designed Model Y, which starts at $59,990 in the U.S.

The first major update for the Model Y since its launch in 2020 brings a new Cybertruck-inspired full-width LED light bar at the front and rear, and a more aerodynamic bumper. The electric vehicle is about 4cm longer than its predecessor, while its width and height remain the same.

The new Model Y is initially being offered in two variants — Long Range AWD and Standard Range RWD. The former can reach 62 mph in 4.3 seconds and has a range of up to 447 miles, while the latter hits 62 mph in 5.9 seconds and has a range of up to 368 miles. The new Model Y’s range has been improved thanks to enhanced aerodynamics and the use of tires with lower rolling resistance.

Meet the new Model Y Maximum efficiency. Smoother rides. All-new interior. New on the outside:

– Redesigned exterior with improved aerodynamics to unlock better range, performance & longevity – Updated wheels, tires & brakes + retuned suspension for a smoother ride Our… pic.twitter.com/Fk40KzvP8m — Tesla (@Tesla) January 24, 2025

Addressing earlier criticisms, Tesla has added a new suspension, hubs, and tires to deliver a more compliant and refined driving experience. The Model Y’s interior, meanwhile, gets ambient lighting, refined materials and ventilated first-row seats, power-folding second-row seats, a Bluetooth-compatible eight-inch touchscreen in the back, and hidden speakers for a minimalist aesthetic, Tesla said.

It also comes with improved connectivity offering more range for Phone Key, as well as clearer calls and faster cellular and WiFi connectivity.

Tesla hopes that the updated Model Y will reinvigorate the automaker’s market position, with the new car’s improved efficiency, range, and a fresh design setting it apart from its predecessor. The Elon Musk-led company is under pressure after a 2.3% increase in global sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 failed to overcome a lackluster first half of the year, with last year’s sales coming in lower than those of 2023.​

Tesla’s Model Y announcement comes a couple of weeks after it confirmed March availability of the revamped vehicle for China and other Asian markets.