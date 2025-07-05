 Skip to main content
This week in EV tech: The shape of efficiency

By
2026 Nissan Leaf front quarter view, studio background.
Nissan

The Nissan Leaf helped kick off the modern EV age, but Nissan squandered that lead. It’s now looking to make up for lost time with the first redesign of the Leaf in nearly a decade. As Giovanny Arroba, VP of Nissan Design Europe and head of the EV’s design team, explained in an interview with Digital Trends, the 2026 Nissan Leaf goes back to this model’s roots with an emphasis on compactness and affordability.

“It’s obviously a car that we want to be attainable to a mass volume,” Arroba said. That meant not only building the new Leaf down to a certain price point, but maintaining enough range to make it usable. As with all EVs, aerodynamics was key. The 2026 Leaf’s 0.26 drag coefficient is a significant improvement over the 0.29 of the outgoing Leaf achieve what Nissan claims will be up to 303 miles of range with a 75-kilowatt-hour battery pack. That’s a 42% range increase with just a 25% increase in battery capacity.

Concordes and Coke bottles

2026 Nissan Leaf rear quarter view, studio background.
Nissan

Shaping the Leaf to be both aerodynamically efficient and aesthetically pleasing was as much about what designers didn’t do as what they did, Arroba explained.

“A shape you would think is the most aerodynamic sometimes may cause drag,” he said. Or it may not look right. A low, sleek nose “like a Concorde” would cut through the air the cleanest, Arroba acknowledged, but designers went with a broader, grinning front end to give the Leaf a more recognizable “face.” The more upright front end also helps sell the new Leaf’s market positioning as a crossover, rather than the less-popular hatchback body style of the old car.

Moving along the car, the goal was “less Coke bottle on the body side,” Arroba said, referring to the sucked-in middle sections that create an appearance similar to the iconic beverage receptacle from above. “The more shape you have on the body side, the more drag it can create.”

Big gains from small details

2026 Nissan Leaf taillights.
Nissan

Big styling changes emphasize that Nissan is (finally) turning over a new Leaf, but smaller details are just as important in reducing drag, and creating a distinctive design, Arroba said.

“The angle of the surface trailing each wheel is super important to maintain attached airflow. In all these subtle angle movements, and where the sharp line cuts off the airflow at the rear of the car, all of these things play a big role.” He added that flush-fit components help as well; Nissan is following numerous other automakers in adopting slick, but potentially finnicky flush door handles.

Also crucial is a dramatic upswing of the rear fenders, culminating in a rear spoiler mounted at a 45-degree angle. Wind-tunnel tests and mathematical calculations showed that angle to be surprisingly important for aerodynamic efficiency, Arroba said. It also gave designers an opportunity to make a statement.

Many EVs — including Nissan’s own Ariya — have a horizontal light bar running across the trunk or tailgate. Feeling that this trend is played out, Arroba and his design team went with a mostly-black surface and individual taillights consisting of two horizontal rectangles and three vertical rectangles on each side. This “2-3” arrangement references Nissan’s name, as “2-3” is pronounced “ni-san” in Japanese.

This week’s other top EV news

After pausing production at its Austin, Texas, plant amid growing inventories of unsold vehicles, Tesla is touting what it claims is the first autonomous delivery of a new car to a customer. On June 27, a Tesla Model Y drove itself from the Austin factory to a customer’s driveway with no one onboard, the company claims. This feat was performed using the same tech as Tesla’s recently launched robotaxi service, which operates with human safety drivers onboard, and is being investigated for potential traffic-rule violations.

A next-generation Mercedes-Benz electric van took a somewhat longer journey as part of testing ahead of the van line’s 2026 debut. Mercedes claims a prototype was driven from Stuttgart, Germany, to Rome, a distance of about 677 miles, with just two 15-minute charging stops. The vehicle used was a prototype of the VLE luxury passenger van, but cargo vans and other workaday models are planned. At least some of these will reach the U.S., potentially including an even more luxurious version called the VLS, previewed by the Vision V concept revealed earlier this year.

One new EV that likely won’t be coming to the U.S. is the Xpeng G7, a crossover SUV close in size to the Tesla Model Y that will sell for around $10,000 less than the Tesla in its home market of China. Xpeng boasts of an expansive augmented-reality head-up display, semi-autonomous driving capability (through a planned over-the-air update) and suspension that can read the road surface and automatically adjust. 

Stephen Edelstein
Stephen Edelstein
Contributing Editor
Stephen is a freelance automotive journalist covering all things cars. He likes anything with four wheels, from classic cars…

Faraday Future could unveil lowest-priced EV yet at CES 2025
Faraday Future FF 91

Given existing tariffs and what’s in store from the Trump administration, you’d be forgiven for thinking the global race toward lower electric vehicle (EV) prices will not reach U.S. shores in 2025.

After all, Chinese manufacturers, who sell the least expensive EVs globally, have shelved plans to enter the U.S. market after 100% tariffs were imposed on China-made EVs in September.

Read more
Scout Traveler and Scout Terra forge a new path for EVs
Scout Traveler and Scout Terra.

Electric vehicles are inseparable from newness, whether it’s new tech, new designs, or new companies like Rivian, Lucid, and Tesla. But the Volkswagen Group’s new EV-only brand also relies heavily on the past.

Unveiled Thursday, the Scout Traveler electric SUV and Scout Terra electric pickup truck are modern interpretations of the classic International Harvester Scout. Manufactured from 1961 to 1980, the original Scout helped popularize the idea of the rugged, off-road-capable utility vehicle, setting the stage for modern SUVs.

Read more
Nissan joins ChargeScape, a way for EV owners to sell watts back to the grid
electrify america home charging station for electric cars

EV owners already enjoy the benefits of knowing their vehicle is charging up quietly while they sleep. Now they can dream about how much money they can make in the process.That’s the bet Nissan is making by joining ChargeScape, a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) venture that is already backed by BMW, Ford, and Honda.ChargeScape’s software wirelessly connects electric vehicles to power grids and utility companies. When connected with ChargeScape's platform, EV drivers can receive financial incentives for temporarily pausing charging during periods of high demand. ChargeScape says they will eventually also be able to sell the energy stored in their vehicle's battery back to the power grid.
A 2021 study by the University of Rochester found that EV owners could save up to $150 a year by using V2G technology. But the technology has evolved in recent years. V2G company Fermata Energy says that in some circumstances, a customer using its bi-directional charger was able to save $187.50 in 15 minutes by drawing energy from a Nissan LEAF to avoid costly demand charges.
Nissan intends to roll out the ChargeScape technology to its EV drivers across the U.S. and Canada. The company says the move is of particular significance given its U.S. sales of 650,000 Leaf models, one of the first EVs with the capability to export power back to the grid.ChargeScape, which launched in September, is equally owned by BMW, Ford, Honda, and now Nissan. But it expects other automakers to join the party.In August, GM announced that V2G technology will become standard in all its model year 2026 models. The project comes at a time when EV sales and infrastructure growth are ramping up quickly, along with challenges for the electric grid. Simply put, more EVs on the road means more demand on utilities to provide the needed power.At the same time, more and more EV makers seek to incorporate automotive software that provide advanced driver aids and other connected features. With vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology quickly spreading, ChargeScape is entering a landscape where competitors such as ChargePoint, Electrify America, Fermata Energy, and BP Pulse are already vying for a piece of the action.
But there is one good reason for ChargeScape to move in now: Tesla, which otherwise dominates the field in the U.S., has so far backed off from embracing V2G technology, focusing instead on its Powerwall home-battery solution to store solar energy and provide backup power. However, CEO Elon Musk has hinted that Tesla could introduce V2G technology for its vehicles in 2025.

Read more