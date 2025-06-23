 Skip to main content
Watch passengers take the first rides in Tesla robotaxis

By
A Tesla robotaxi.
Screenshot Tesla

Tesla kicked off its robotaxi service on Sunday, transporting passengers around Austin, Texas. The automaker shared a bunch of videos taken by riders who recorded some of the first trips.

https://t.co/JzsaIs75bk

— Dave Lee (@heydave7) June 22, 2025

First Ride in Robotaxi 🤯🤯🤯
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼@Tesla @KalenaKBrown @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ZN62yNEvgb

— Kim Java (@ItsKimJava) June 22, 2025

Robotaxi slows down really nice for speed bumps. Extremely smooth stops as well pic.twitter.com/H8R2pXllWB

— Zack (@BLKMDL3) June 22, 2025

Here’s a quick overview of the Tesla Robotaxi app! pic.twitter.com/AAtPZS1E5T

— Rob Maurer (@TeslaPodcast) June 22, 2025

Tesla has 10 self-driving Model Y electric cars on the roads of the city, and for now each one has a so-called “Tesla Safety Monitor” sitting in the front passenger seat, while the driver’s seat stays empty. The vehicles are also being monitored remotely by Tesla personnel.

Riders can call a Tesla robotaxi using the new Robotaxi App. Videos shared by the first invitation-only riders show a rear-seat tablet displaying a map and the amount of time left until the vehicle is expected to reach the selected destination.

An email sent recently to the first riders describes the terms of the service. The message notes that the autonomous rides will take place within a geofenced area in Austin, with a map of the available riding area shown inside the app. Rides can be taken between 6 a.m. and midnight throughout the week. 

“While the Early Access phase is invitation-only, you are permitted to bring up to one additional guest, so long as they are 18+ and you remain present with them for the duration of the ride,” the email said. 

It added that Tesla’s robotaxi service may be limited or unavailable during poor weather, which presumably means conditions such as heavy rain or fog.

Tesla has yet to launch the futuristic Cybercab robotaxi, which it unveiled at a special event last year. The Cybercab comes without a steering wheel and pedals, but it could be a while before the vehicle becomes part of Tesla’s robotaxi service.  

In Austin, Tesla’s robotaxis are riding alongside other autonomous vehicles operated by Alphabet-owned Waymo and Amazon-owned Zoox. Both have been testing their self-driving cars on the city’s roads for some time, with Waymo offering rides to paying customers.

If you’re interested in taking a ride in a Tesla robotaxi when it comes to your city, you can sign up on Tesla’s website.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
