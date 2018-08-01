Digital Trends
Cars

Toyota’s 2nd-generation hydrogen fuel-cell semi truck in it for the short haul

Stephen Edelstein
By
Toyota Project Portal 2.0 hydrogen fuel-cell semi truck

Toyota is serious about hydrogen fuel cells — and not just for cars. The Japanese automaker unveiled Project Portal, a hydrogen fuel-cell semi truck, in April 2017, and since then it’s logged nearly 10,000 miles of testing and hauling cargo around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Now Toyota is deploying an upgraded, second-generation version.

Project Portal 2.0 uses the same powertrain as its predecessor, which consists of two hydrogen fuel-cell stacks lifted from Toyota Mirai sedans, plus a 12-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The new truck produces the same 670 horsepower and 1,325 pound-feet of torque as the original Project Portal “Alpha” vehicle, but Toyota says range has increased by 100 miles, to 300 miles per hydrogen fill-up.

Toyota also added a sleeper cab for Project Portal 2.0, although it’s unclear how often it will be used. The original Project Portal truck is currently used in “drayage” operations, hauling cargo relatively short distances from docks to nearby rail yards and warehouses. This keeps the truck close to a fueling station at all times, and demonstrates a greener alternative to the 16,000 pollution-spewing diesel trucks Toyota claims are currently puttering around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The sleeper cab seems aimed more at demonstrating Toyota’s ability to package fuel-cell powertrain components within a relatively stock semi-truck body than any immediate real-world use.

Project Portal represents a different approach to zero-emission trucking than some other companies are taking. While Toyota is concentrating on short-haul drayage, Nikola Motors is promising a production hydrogen fuel-cell semi for longer hauls. Tesla and newcomer Thor Trucks are planning long-haul trucks powered by batteries. But these companies will have to ensure that there are enough hydrogen fueling stations or charging stations to support their rigs.

Toyota also hasn’t committed to a timeline for launching a production version of Project Portal. The automaker said version 2.0 is closer to being commercially viable, and has discussed selling fuel-cell trucks in the past, but won’t offer any other specifics. Note that both Project Portal trucks are based on existing Kenworth chassis, not a Toyota-specific design.

Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles are still hampered by a lack of fueling stations and high production costs, but Toyota remains committed to the technology. The automaker plans to produce the next-generation Mirai in much larger numbers, hoping to drive prices down through economies of scale. While the current-generation Mirai already has a range of 310 miles — more than most battery-electric cars — Toyota is also expected to increase the range of the next-generation model in order to make it more appealing to customers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Manual vs. automatic transmission: The differences explained
Up Next

With Sprint's flash sale, customers can lease an iPhone 8 for $8 per month
2018 audi rs 5 rs5 prdthmb
Product Review

Germany's answer to the Mustang trades in 2 cylinders for 2 turbos

Faster and more efficient than its predecessor, Audi’s sport coupe is more capable than ever. But modernization sometimes comes at a cost.
Posted By Bradley Iger
Polestar 1
Cars

Volvo’s Polestar performance brand is working on a Tesla Model 3 competitor

Volvo’s dedicated performance division, Polestar, is upping its ante by gearing up to take on the Tesla Model 3. According to a new report, the Polestar 2, will sport an all-electric powertrain with a range up to 350 miles and an output…
Posted By Chris Chin
dt cars top stories of 2015 2016 toyota mirai press 12 1500x1000
Cars

Toyota goes big on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles with cheaper, mass-market options

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are the future for Toyota. The Japanese automaker is reiterating its commitment to its FCVs by designing cheaper, mass-market passenger cars and SUVs.
Posted By Lulu Chang
virgin galactic spaceplane second test flight vss unity
Emerging Tech

Watch Virgin Galactic’s tourist spacecraft reach its highest altitude to date

Virgin Galactic nailed another test flight of its supersonic tourist spacecraft on Thursday. VSS Unity fired up its rocket motor and climbed to an altitude of 32 miles (50 km) — its highest to date.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2013 Subaru Forester
Cars

The best used cars in every category still rock, but for a whole lot less

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, picking up a used vehicle is a great way to go. Luckily, there are plenty of options available for under $15,000, whether you’re looking for a basic daily driver or a luxury sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Faraday Future FF 91 body-in-white
Cars

Quiet but still alive, Faraday Future plans to start FF 91 production in 2018

Faraday Future completed the first FF 91 body-in-white, a term that denotes a shell without a powertrain or trim parts. After nearly drowning in financial issues, the company received a lifeline and promises to start making cars by late…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 mercedes benz cls450
Product Review

Mercedes' awkward middle child is still learning how to play with its tech toys

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS450 4Matic is an excellent luxury car that straddles the line between coupe and sedan. But instead of offering the best of both worlds, it fails to bring anything new to the game.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
How to rotate your tires
Cars

How to rotate your tires, and why it’s important

Rotating your tires is an important part of keeping your car well maintained. Doing so ensures your tires wear more evenly, which in turn helps them last longer. Here's everything you need to know about the process.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2017 Mazda 3
Cars

Safe and reliable, but never boring, these are the best cars for teens

The best cars for teens range from a compact hatchback to one of the most reliable pickup trucks on the road. There's something for everyone among our top car picks for teen drivers.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
milan red hypercar 06
Cars

$2.3 million Milan Red built to steal the show from other hypercars

Austria-based Milan Automotive announced the Milan Red hypercar with exterior photos, structural details, performance specs, and a $2.3 million price tag. Milan claims the Red gets from zero to 62 mph in 2.47 seconds.
Posted By Bruce Brown
honor note 10 news blue front rear
Mobile

It's here, and it's massive: The Honor Note 10 is more tablet than phone

The Honor Note 10 has been announced in China, and it's big. We mean really big too -- from the battery to the screen size. It's worth taking a close look, as there is an excellent chance an international version of the phone will come at…
Posted By Andy Boxall
2019 BMW X4 (European version)
Cars

BMW fine-tunes its car-sharing pilot program to reach a wider audience

BMW launched a subscription service named Access by BMW that makes driving one of its cars as easy as choosing a movie on Netflix. For a fixed monthly rate, members can swap cars and have cars delivered straight to their door.
Posted By Ronan Glon
google sues uber over self driving car secrets otto truck on the road
Cars

Self-driving freighter out of the picture as Uber dumps truck to focus on cars

Uber is halting development on self-driving trucks to devote resources to self-driving cars. Employees of the San Francisco-based self-driving truck group will be reassigned to related jobs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Check engine light
Cars

Is your ‘check engine’ light on? Here are 10 possible reasons why

The check engine light isn't a nuisance -- it's a sign that something is wrong under your hood. Before you panic, check out the 10 most common issues that cause the check engine light to turn on.
Posted By Ronan Glon