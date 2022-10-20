 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Uber riders, in-car video ads are coming

Trevor Mogg
By

Uber riders could soon have video ads playing in their face when they’re traveling from A to B.

The ridesharing giant said on Wednesday it’s trialing in-car ads played on tablets as part of broader plans to rake in extra cash through advertising.

In-car ads are already playing on tablets in some Uber cars in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and if the pilot goes well we can expect to see it rolled out across the country and possibly beyond.

“Journey Ads,” as Uber’s in-car ads initiative is called, has so far partnered with 40 brands that include NBCUniversal, Heineken, and United Artists.

Uber describes the in-car ads as “an engaging way for brands to connect with consumers throughout the entire ride process,” though how riders feel about having ads played during their journey remains to be seen.

Uber recently set up a dedicated ads team under former Amazon ad executive Dr. Mark Grethe. Besides in-car ads, Uber also plans to put more ads in the Uber and Uber Eats apps — including ads within menus — and also launch sponsored emails in which businesses can promote exclusive offers for Uber and Uber Eats customers. Digital billboards that drivers stick on the roof of their car during working hours are also part of Uber’s plans.

“Through our advertising division, we can help leading brands grow their relationships with consumers by connecting them at a moment when a customer is uniquely attentive,” Grethe said in a release.

Uber’s push into ads comes just a couple of months after ridesharing rival Lyft created a new team to double down on efforts to pull in revenue through advertising. It’s already utilizing in-car tablets after launching a pilot program in Los Angeles last year. It’s now being expanded to Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.

Besides ads, Lyft’s tablets also allow riders to track journey progress, rate and tip drivers, and control the music of their ride through its partnership with iHeartRadio.

Editors' Recommendations

Are EVs more expensive than gas cars? It’s complicated
Front three quarter view of the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge electric car.
Tesla’s electric Semi truck coming sooner than expected
tesla electric semi truck debut delivery rec
What’s the environmental impact of EV battery manufacturing and recycling?
EV battery
We drove Mercedes’ hand-built EQXX concept, and it’s unlike any other EV
Front view of the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX.
Insta360 cameras take a speedy ride around Monaco’s F1 track
Pro driver Charles Leclerc races around Monaco's F1 track.
Buick announces plan to go all-electric with stunning EV concept
Front three quarter view of the Buick Wildcat EV concept.
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class takes a subtle approach to tech
2023 mercedes benz glc class preview
Elon Musk issues stark ultimatum to Tesla workers
Elon Musk stands looking to his right.
How to delete your Uber account
Uber app on a smartphone.
The next generation of Apple CarPlay will power your entire car, riding the trend of all-screen autos
Apple CarPlay interface
WWDC 2022 announcements: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9, MacOS Ventura, MacBook Air M2, and more
Apple CEO Tim Cook looks at a display of brand new redesigned MacBook Air laptop during the WWDC22
Why do EVs charge slowly? Lithium battery limits explained
Mitsubishi i MiEV review exterior plug charging electric vehicle plugged in
How does weather affect EV battery life?
A car on a forest road in the winter.