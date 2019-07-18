Digital Trends
Cars

The last two affordable station wagons in America are about to retire

Ronan Glon
By
volkswagen golf sportwagen and alltrack will retire in 2019 large 8762

The Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen and Golf Alltrack (pictured) will soon have more in common with the born-again Beetle than the emblem on their nose. The German automaker confirmed both nameplates will retire at the end of 2019, and it’s not currently planning on replacing them on the American market.

The Sportwagen (formerly a Jetta, now a Golf) was once one of Volkswagen’s hippest and most popular models, but sales dipped as buyers pivoted towards crossovers and SUVs. Volkswagen explained crossovers and SUVs defend a 47-percent share of the American market so far in 2019, and they represent over 50 percent of its sales. The on-going shift has dented the popularity of every body style, including the traditional sedan, but wagons took the biggest hit.

We knew the two wagons would retire soon, because the seventh-generation Golf they’re based on is at the end of its life cycle. SUV dominance isn’t limited to the United States, and Volkswagen might not even develop a station wagon variant of the eighth-generation Golf for Europe, the body style’s last bastion. British magazine Autocar learned the long-roof could be dropped as the firm moves to simplify the Golf lineup. Volkswagen hasn’t commented on the report, so we need to wait until the eighth-generation Golf makes its debut later in 2019 to find out more.

While the Sportwagen and the Alltrack didn’t represent a huge chunk of Volkswagen’s American sales, they’ll leave a gap that the company plans to fill by releasing — you guessed it — additional crossovers and SUVs over the coming years. It will introduce a shorter, five-seater variant of the Atlas by the end of 2019, an electric model previewed by the ID Crozz concept in 2020, and a sub-Tiguan soft-roader in 2021.

In the meantime, American motorists determined to resist the song of the crossover still have a handful of options to choose from, though all of them are more expensive than the outgoing Volkswagens. The Subaru Outback is entering the 2020 model year after receiving a full redesign that adds a sharper look, a new platform, and more tech. The Buick Regal TourX stands out as the only American station wagon sold in the United States. Both are relatively rugged models with a crossover-esque design. Buyers who want a regular wagon will need to stretch their budget to reach the Volvo V60.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

AWD vs. 4WD: What's the difference between the two and which is right for you?
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Will the Surface Pro 7 ditch Intel chips for Qualcomm’s 5G support?

Microsoft might announce a new Surface Pro 7 towards the end of this year and according to new rumors, it might do with a new chip under the hood. Not an Intel chip though, but one from AMD, or even Qualcomm.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best apple watch deals of
Deals

Walmart Apple Sale: iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch deals after Prime Day

Walmart’s competing Prime Day sale is continuing until the end of today. This has turned out to be good news for Apple fans — with discounts on iPads, iPhones, MacBook, and Apple Watches still on sale.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
every upcoming marvel show and movie black widow
Movies & TV

From Hawkeye to Hit-Monkey, here’s every Marvel show and movie coming your way

The MCU's third phase might have ended, but Marvel's takeover of theaters and TV screens is just getting started. If you're hungry for more superhero action, here's every upcoming project to look forward to, from the MCU and otherwise.
Posted By Chris Gates
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

There’s still time for Prime Day iPad deals, even without a Prime membership

Prime Day ends soon but there’s still time to score before the clock runs out. Shoppers looking for a new tablet should strike while the iron's still hot, and this might be your last chance before to snag an iPad deals before summer's…
Posted By Lucas Coll
2020 honda insight hybrid sedan
Cars

2020 Honda Insight hybrid returns for its sophomore year largely unchanged

The 2020 Honda Insight returns rolls into the new model year without any major changes. That's to be expected, as Honda only introduced the 52-mpg hybrid sedan for the 2019 model year.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
garmin gps navigators amazon prime day price hack drivesmart 61 na lmt s
Deals

Amazon hacks up to 44% off of Garmin GPS navigators for Prime Day

To help with your daily drive, Amazon drops the price of a couple of Garmin GPS Navigation devices by up to 44% this Prime Day.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
2020 Toyota Supra
Cars

Prepare to procrastinate: The 2020 Toyota Supra online configurator is now live

The Toyota Supra is back, and even if you can't afford one, you can still design your ideal version of the reborn sports car in Toyota's online configurator. It's a great way to procrastinate.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2016 Tesla Model S P100D
Cars

Tesla drops cheapest Model S and Model X versions in latest lineup reshuffle

Tesla dropped entry-level Standard Range versions of the Model S and Model X in yet another model shake-up. That leaves just the Long Range and Performance versions of the luxury electric cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ford and roush old crow mustang gt
Cars

Ford and Roush built a Mustang inspired by a legendary WWII fighter plane

Ford and tuner Roush teamed up to build a one-off 2019 Mustang GT inspired by the P-51 Mustang World War II fighter plane. The car will be auctioned off to benefit programs run by the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
lotus evija electric supercar news photos specs
Cars

Lotus Evija electric supercar is bursting with cutting-edge tech

The Lotus Evija is the latest in a steadily growing crop of electric supercars. Lotus is aiming for 2,000 horsepower, with the fastest-charging battery of any electric car so far.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
red bull breaks the record for fastest ever pit stop in an f1 race
Cars

You won’t believe how quickly Red Bull changed all four tires on this F1 car

Red Bull has just bagged the record for the fastest pit-lane stop in the history of F1 racing. The team changed all four tires on the racing car in just 1.91 seconds at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes electric hybrid bike 4
Deals

Walmart extends its Prime Day deals on Schwinn, Razor and Hyper E-Ride ebikes

Amazon Prime Day 2019 may have passed but Walmart doesn't care. Walmart's Google Week and Big Save summer sale continue with excellent deals on five ebikes including two each from Schwinn and Hyper E-Ride and an electric Razor Metro.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 Alpina B7 review
Product Review

The 2020 Alpina B7 is a BMW 7 Series crossed with a bullet train

Alpina began making hot-rodded BMWs years before anyone heard of an M5. Digital Trends traveled to scenic Bavaria to put the B7, its flagship model, through its paces on a variety of roads.
Posted By Ronan Glon
3d printed lamborghini aventador powered by a corvette v8 sterling backus lambo build
Cars

Playing Forza inspired this gamer to 3D-print a Lamborghini for his son

Lamborghini charges about $400,000 for an Aventador S, so Colorado physicist Sterling Backus decided to make one in his garage for $20,000. Working with his son, he is painstakingly 3D-printing the supercar's body panels.
Posted By Ronan Glon