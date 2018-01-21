These Mercedes-AMG wagons are the crossover cure you’ve been waiting for

SUVs and crossovers are leading the sales charts these days, but there’s an oft-overlooked type of vehicle that offers many of the same benefits — the wagon. Yes, wagons are often begrudged as boring mommy-and-daddy-mobiles, but there’s much more to wagons than that. Today, we’re highlighting some of our favorites, with a focus on hopped-up family-haulers from Mercedes-AMG.

Consider the latest and greatest — the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon. The E63 S wagon is one of the very few high-performance wagon options made available here in the U.S. While most other automakers keeps theirs confined to select markets in Europe and Asia (where they’re much more popular), Mercedes-Benz took up the slack by catering to the demand for everyone who wanted a hot luxo-wagon here in the U.S. of A.

Truth be told however, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon isn’t the first long roof of its kind. In fact, Mercedes-Benz is one of the few European automakers that remains faithful to selling estates here in America, particularly fast ones. And it technically all started with the W124-based AMG Hammer from the 1980s.