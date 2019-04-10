Share

It’s hard to imagine where Subaru would be today without the Outback. Taking a station wagon, jacking up the ride height, and adding some SUV-like styling cues has been a magic formula for the Japanese automaker. So the 2020 Subaru Outback, which debuts at the 2019 New York Auto Show, will be a crucial new model.

Subaru confirmed the Outback’s appearance in New York and released a teaser image of the car, but did not offer any other details. HThe 2020 Outback will likely feature many of the same upgrades and changes as the 2020 Subaru Legacy sedan. In all previous generations, the Outback has been a Legacy wagon with SUV-inspired styling, and we expect that pattern to continue with the new version.

That means the Outback will transition to the Subaru Global Platform already used by the Forester and Ascent crossovers, as well as the Impreza and Crosstrek compacts. The Crosstrek is to the Impreza what the Outback is to the Legacy: A regular car dressed up to look like an SUV. We’ve been impressed with other Subarus based on this platform, so that bodes well for the 2020 Outback.

Expect all-wheel drive to remain standard. Subaru won’t discuss engines, but the Outback’s 2020 Legacy sibling will come standard with a 2.5-liter boxer-four engine making 182 horsepower, while a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer-four with 260 hp will be offered as an optional extra. A CVT is the only transmission option for the 2020 Legacy, so we expect that to be the case with the 2020 Outback as well.

We’ll have to wait until the new Outback’s New York debut to find out what’s on the dashboard. The 2020 Legacy gets an 11.6-inch touchscreen — the biggest ever offered in a Subaru. The Outback could get that big screen as well. Expect Subaru’s camera-based EyeSight driver-assist system, which is already offered on the current-generation Outback, to return in the 2020 model.

Stay tuned for more details on the 2020 Subaru Outback from the 2019 New York Auto Show. The Outback won’t be the only new family car appearing in the Big Apple. The 2020 Ford Escape and 2020 Toyota Highlander have been confirmed for the show as well.