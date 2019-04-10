Digital Trends
Cars

Subaru teases a redesigned version of its popular Outback wagon for 2020

Stephen Edelstein
By
2020 Subaru Outback teaser

It’s hard to imagine where Subaru would be today without the Outback. Taking a station wagon, jacking up the ride height, and adding some SUV-like styling cues has been a magic formula for the Japanese automaker. So the 2020 Subaru Outback, which debuts at the 2019 New York Auto Show, will be a crucial new model.

Subaru confirmed the Outback’s appearance in New York and released a teaser image of the car, but did not offer any other details. HThe 2020 Outback will likely feature many of the same upgrades and changes as the 2020 Subaru Legacy sedan. In all previous generations, the Outback has been a Legacy wagon with SUV-inspired styling, and we expect that pattern to continue with the new version.

That means the Outback will transition to the Subaru Global Platform already used by the Forester and Ascent crossovers, as well as the Impreza and Crosstrek compacts. The Crosstrek is to the Impreza what the Outback is to the Legacy: A regular car dressed up to look like an SUV. We’ve been impressed with other Subarus based on this platform, so that bodes well for the 2020 Outback.

Expect all-wheel drive to remain standard. Subaru won’t discuss engines, but the Outback’s 2020 Legacy sibling will come standard with a 2.5-liter boxer-four engine making 182 horsepower, while a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer-four with 260 hp will be offered as an optional extra. A CVT is the only transmission option for the 2020 Legacy, so we expect that to be the case with the 2020 Outback as well.

We’ll have to wait until the new Outback’s New York debut to find out what’s on the dashboard. The 2020 Legacy gets an 11.6-inch touchscreen — the biggest ever offered in a Subaru. The Outback could get that big screen as well. Expect Subaru’s camera-based EyeSight driver-assist system, which is already offered on the current-generation Outback, to return in the 2020 model.

Stay tuned for more details on the 2020 Subaru Outback from the 2019 New York Auto Show. The Outback won’t be the only new family car appearing in the Big Apple. The 2020 Ford Escape and 2020 Toyota Highlander have been confirmed for the show as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid review
Product Review

Half Subaru, half Toyota, the plug-in Crosstrek hybrid can't live up to its DNA

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is the Japanese automaker’s first production plug-in hybrid. The Crosstrek Hybrid borrows Toyota powertrain tech, but still feels like a true Subaru.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Cars

New Hyundai digital key app lets drivers replace car keys with a smartphone

Hyundai is launching a smartphone app that allows owners to unlock their car doors and start the engine. This digital key will be available this fall on the 2020 Hyundai Sonata midsize sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Toyota Highlander teaser
Cars

The 2020 Toyota Highlander is a real work of art — literally, for now

Toyota will introduce the 2020 Highlander at the 2019 New York Auto Show, and it enlisted the help of artist Michael Murphy to promote the vehicle. He created an augmented reality sculpture of the model by hanging 200 hand-painted pieces in…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Hyundai Venue teaser
Cars

The 2020 Hyundai Venue will prove small and affordable doesn’t mean basic

Hyundai has announced it will travel to the 2019 New York Auto Show to unveil the 2020 Venue. Positioned below the Kona as an entry-level model, the Venue will be the company's smallest and cheapest crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
How to use Google Maps
Mobile

Google Maps’ incident reporting adds slowdown option for traffic jams

Google Maps is expanding its report button to include slowdowns for when traffic is at a crawl or has ground to a halt. Incident reports for accidents and speed traps landed on Google Maps at the start of this year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Fisker SUV
Cars

Fisker plans sub-$40,000 electric SUV with 300 miles of range for 2021

Fisker Inc. plans to launch an electric SUV with a base price of under $40,000, and a range of around 300 miles in 2021. The unnamed vehicle could compete with the Tesla Model Y, if it ever gets into production.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 mazda cx 3 grand touring awd review feat
Product Review

Mazda's sporty CX-3 is a riot to drive -- as long as you don't do it every day

With good looks and an athletic chassis, the 2019 Mazda CX-3 is one of the better looking and handling crossovers. Mazda’s baby CUV struggles as a daily driver, lacking the interior space, usability, and comfortable ride of its…
Posted By Joel Patel
best Android Auto apps Android Auto app
Mobile

The best Android Auto apps are a must-have for your next long drive

Whether you're looking to listen to an educational podcast or just a random radio station, there's an Android Auto-enabled app out there that will keep you entertained on long drives. Here are the best Android Auto apps for you.
Posted By Simon Hill
2019 Jeep Moab Safari concepts
Cars

Jeep will let six mud-flinging concept trucks loose on the trails of Moab, Utah

Jeep has revealed six one-of-a-kind concept trucks based on the new Gladiator pickup. Some of the design studies channel the company's illustrious past, while others were developed with an eye on the future.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best CarPlay apps Apple CarPlay
Mobile

Is your daily commute a drag? The best CarPlay apps for the iPhone may fix that

Your morning commute doesn't have to be a drag. Here, we've compiled a list of the best CarPlay apps for the iPhone, including apps for playing music, listening to podcasts or audiobooks, and checking the news.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
Cars

Mercedes-Benz will give the tech-savvy 2020 CLA more power at New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz introduced the second-generation CLA during CES 2019, and it will expand the lineup when it unveils a midrange model named CLA 35 at the upcoming 2019 New York Auto Show.
Posted By Ronan Glon
yaaha niken gt 3 wheeled motorcycle impressions 2019 yamaha feat
Cars

We rode Yamaha’s beefy 3-wheeled motorcycle, and now two wheels isn’t enough

Somehow, Yamaha managed to build a 3-wheeled motorcycle (not a tricycle!) that rides and leans just like a traditional 2-wheeler -- but with the added benefit of more traction. We took one for a spin, and now we’re not sure if we can ever…
Posted By Mitchell Nicholson
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Cars

Hellcat engine fits in the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler, but there’s an issue

The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Hellcat engine fits in the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, Jeep boss Tim Kuniskis confirmed in an interview with Australian media. But the fit would be too tight to pass federal crash tests, he said.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Roamer
Cars

This Tesla Model S was turned into a motor home and could break a world record

Author and traveler Travis Rabenberg is turning a Tesla Model S into an electric motor home. It has a top speed of 150 mph, which might earn him a Guinness record, and it can drive for up to 200 miles on a single charge.
Posted By Ronan Glon