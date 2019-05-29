Digital Trends
Cars

VW may shift $56 billon in battery spending from Samsung over concerns

Stephen Edelstein
By
Volksawgen ID R 5-8

Volkswagen is preparing to ramp up production of electric cars, and that means it will need a lot of batteries. But the German automaker may be in the midst of reshuffling its battery suppliers, according to a new report. VW is preparing to redistribute 50 billion euros ($56 billion) in funding earmarked for batteries over concerns that a supply deal with Samsung might unravel, Automotive News reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Samsung initially agreed to supply 20 gigawatt hours worth of batteries, enough to power 200,000 cars with 100-kilowatt-hour battery packs (the kind that gives a Tesla Model S or Model X over 300 miles of range), according to Automotive News. But Samsung and VW began to disagree on production volumes on scheduling during negotiations for the deal, and the amount of batteries was eventually cut to less than 5 GWh.

“Samsung continues to be our battery cell supplier for Europe,” VW told Automotive News in an emailed statement. Samsung declined to comment to the publication.

Volkswagen needs a large amount of batteries to power a growing lineup of electric cars. The German automaker is launching a new line of battery-powered models, starting with the ID.3 hatchback in Europe, and hopes to be building 1 million a year by 2025. VW-owned Audi and Porsche are launching their own electric cars as well. By 2028, Volkswagen expects to have 70 all-electric models on sale across multiple brands, although not all of them will be available in the United States. One model already confirmed for the U.S. is a production version of the I.D. Buzz concept, a modern reimagining of the classic VW Microbus.

Other automakers have announced similarly ambitious plans. In addition to all-electric cars, automakers are also planning to sell more hybrid cars, which use the same lithium-ion batteries, albeit in smaller amounts. Automakers feel this is necessary to meet stricter emissions standards, but it will likely lead to fierce competition over a finite supply of batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries are made only by a handful of companies, and bottlenecks in production and the supply of raw materials mean volumes can’t be instantly cranked up to meet automakers’ demands. Even with its massive Nevada “Gigafactory,” Tesla struggled to ramp up production of its mass-market Model 3, and has even taken to blaming battery supplier Panasonic for the delays.

Volkswagen picked LG Chem, Samsung, and SK Innovation as its battery suppliers for Europe, along with Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) for China. It later added SK Innovation as a supplier for North America beginning in 2022, but the company is now being sued in the U.S. by LG Chem over alleged theft of trade secrets. SK Innovation denied those claims. VW plans to build some electric cars at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant, which currently builds gasoline models.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google tracks your location -- even when you deny it permission
Up Next

Everything we know about Wolfenstein: Youngblood so far
adiabatic engines from the 1950s could have saved planet getty 1
Cars

1950s engine tech was as efficient as today’s. So why didn’t we use it?

Adiabatic engines take a counterintuitive approach to engine design and produce better mpg with more horsepower. This technology was invented back in the 1950’s and tested by the Army, so why aren’t we using it now?
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
hondas new electric car will feature side camera mirrors as standard honda e mirror system
Cars

Honda E compact electric car will feature side camera mirrors as standard

The Honda E will feature side camera mirrors as standard when it lands in showrooms in 2020. But until local regulators change the rules, U.S.-based drivers will have to make do with physical mirrors on Honda's new electric car.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
smartphone battery
Mobile

Learn how to boost your smartphone battery life with these tips

Our smartphones are an integral part of everyday life, but to keep them functioning at their best for the long haul, it's critical to preserve battery life. Here are some easy steps you can take every day to boost your phone's battery life.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Nissan Leaf
Cars

Leaf electric-car batteries can outlast vehicles by up to 12 years, Nissan claims

Nissan Leaf batteries have roughly twice the lifes pan of the cars they're installed in, according to an executive from the automaker. Nissan is investigating alternative uses for those batteries.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition
Cars

Audi TT will get the ax to make way for electric cars — and the R8 may be next

Once a design leader, the Audi TT will meet its demise to make room in Audi's lineup for more electric cars. Audi executives confirmed plans to kill off the TT at the automaker's annual shareholder meeting.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Renault Twingo
Cars

Fiat-Chrysler rattles the car industry by proposing a merger with Renault

Fiat-Chrysler's search for a merger partner may finally be over. The company sent Paris-based Renault a merger proposal that outlines how to group the two companies plus all of their brands and businesses under the same roof to save money.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla is dying and this how it will end fire at dealership in uk
Cars

Tesla is now doomed. Here’s how its EV dream will soon come crashing down

Tesla changed the world when it introduced the Roadster. Without it, the EVs from every major company would not be on sale today. It has also run out of hope of ever surviving.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
Simon Pagenaud wins 2019 Indy 500
Cars

How Verizon and Team Penske used 5G to help win the Indy 500

Team Penske, the most successful race team in Indy 500 history, used Verizon 5G in its bid to win the 2019 Indy 500. Modern race cars generate tons of data, and a 5G connection lets teams harvest that data faster.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
porsch augmented reality app porsche 911 carerra
Cars

Porsche’s Augmented Reality app lets you see your dream car in the real world

If you can dream it, you can see it -- and even put it in your driveway. The new Porsche Augmented Reality Visualizer App (PARVA) is available now for iOS and Android augmented reality-enabled mobile devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Emerging Tech

Intelligent pedestrian crossing system banishes the button

Pressing the button at a signalized crosswalk is no great hardship, but Austrian researchers are adamant there's a better way. By replacing the button with smart technology, its system improves both safety and traffic flow.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Ferrari 488 GTB Hands On
Cars

Ferrari teases new hybrid supercar ahead of May 29 reveal

Ferrari will launch its latest supercar May 29. The car will feature a hybrid powertrain that's expected to produce over 900 horsepower, and may get all-wheel drive as well. Ferrari needs to make more hybrids to meet stricter emissions…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe
Cars

Honda extends the warranty of select CR-Vs, Civics after finding problem

Consumer Reports said some Honda CR-Vs and Civics sold in the U.S. have an engine problem which lets gasoline seep into the oil system. Honda extended the powertrain warranty of over a million cars to reassure owners.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Bruce Brown
BMW iNext teaser
Cars

BMW gives us a sneak peek at the technology it will release in 2021

BMW released preliminary information about a model called iNext internally. Presented as its technology flagship, the iNext — which might be called i5 — will be entirely electric, partially autonomous, and fully connected.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford GT 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans retro liveries
Cars

Ford says au revoir to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with retro GT liveries

The 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans will be the last for the Ford GT, a tribute to the legendary Ford GT40 that won Le Mans four times in the 1960s. The current GT won its class on its first try in 2016 but is winless at Le Mans since then.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein