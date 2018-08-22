Digital Trends
Cars

Wavesense ground-penetrating radar aids navigation with road data

Bruce Brown
By

Even if autonomous vehicles perform as well as perfect human drivers who see and react quickly and correctly to objects and events, that isn’t good enough if the sensors cannot “see.” Bad road conditions, confusing tire tracks, inclement weather, or poor visibility all can interfere with the performance of conventional sensor-based systems, according to Wavesense.

The company claims its localizing ground-penetrating radar (LGPR) technology is necessary to navigate any road in any condition in any weather. The Wavesense technical team developed its core LGPR technology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory. In 2013 the first LGPR application was for military vehicles deployed in locations where there were few marked roads.

1 of 5
wavesense ground penetrating radar one car road
wavesense ground penetrating radar one car road 4
wavesense ground penetrating radar one car road 3
wavesense ground penetrating radar one car road 2
wavesense ground penetrating radar military application

Wavesense LPGR surpasses the best human driving by sending very-high-frequency (VHF) electromagnetic pulses 10 feet into the ground to build “highly-specific maps” of road subterranean composition. The pulses are safe for humans and are not affected by rain, fog, dust, and snow.

“Ground-penetrating radar measures reflections from objects and changes in soil properties deep in the ground, like pipes, roots, rocks, and dirt,” according to the Wavesense website. “Every inch of road has a unique subterranean composition, which allows WaveSense to build a highly-specific map.”

As a vehicle equipped with LPGR moves down a roadway, the data it reads is matched in five-dimensional space with continuously updated maps in Wavesense’s cloud storage.

Conventional camera, radar, and lidar-based autonomous driving systems are stymied when they cannot see lane markers or other location clues. Civilian GPS systems are accurate only to approximately three meters, almost 10 feet, which isn’t much of a confidence-builder if you’re traveling on a desolate, snow-drifted road. According to Wavesense, LPGR maintains 4-centimeter in-lane accuracy — about 1.6 inches — at 60 mph regardless of weather or road conditions.

Combining LPGR subsurface data with vehicle-mounted cameras, Lidar, radar, and conventional GPS systems may seem like overkill, but Wavesense describes it as “a complete toolkit to work with when making driving decisions.”

Wavesense says such fused systems “see in 4D.” Vehicles that include localizing ground-penetrating radar to add the subterranean fourth dimension t0 3D-aware conventional autonomous driving systems with A.I.-trained algorithms are the best hope for the top-priority promise of self-driving vehicles: Safety.

Continuous error-checking across the aggregated technologies would add another layer of security to the complex system.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Mercedes-Benz Digital Light LED headlights display messages on the road
Up Next

Oculus 'Santa Cruz' VR headset may arrive in the first quarter of 2019
awesome tech you cant buy yet lyd bottle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: inflatable backpacks and robotic submarines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
mercedes benz digital light maybach s class
Cars

Mercedes-Benz Digital Light LED headlights display messages on the road

Mercedes-Benz introduced the Digital Light feature with computer-controlled HD headlights with one million micro-mirrors each. Available on the 2018 Mercedes-Maybach sedan, they display graphic warnings and project messages.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best suvs
Cars

From off-roaders to luxury chariots, these are the best SUVs you can buy

Looking to buy an SUV, but can't decide which model is right for you? From luxury rides and rugged off-roaders to vehicles designed for the whole family, we've rounded up the best models currently on the market.
Posted By Ronan Glon
lilium vtol personal jet aviation stadt takeoff
Emerging Tech

6 flying cars that you might actually be able to own (and fly) in your lifetime

Just like cellphones used to be only for the rich, soon taking a personal flying machine to work is going to be a part of everyday life. Here are six pieces of tech making that possible.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
how to fix a flat tire
Cars

A bit of patchwork can have you back on the road

Flat tires often come at the worst possible time. Whether you're fixing a flat tire or replacing it, our step-by-step how-to guide will help you get your car back on the road with time to spare.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Andrew Hard
Bugatti Divo teaser 8/20
Cars

Bugatti’s new Divo will be light, nimble, and sharp as a scalpel

Bugatti doesn't introduce a new model very often. When it does, the whole industry sits up and takes notice. Named Divo, the firm's next car will arrive in August as a light, nimble model inspired by race cars built in the 1920s.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Workhorse SureFly Steve Burns
Cars

From drones to pickup trucks, Workhorse CEO believes the future is electric

Workhorse wants to make sure your next package gets delivered more efficiently. The Ohio-based company builds electric vans, and is branching out into drones, an electrified pickup truck, and a small personal helicopter.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Lucid Motors Air
News

Saudi Arabia could save billions by financing a would-be Tesla killer

Anonymous sources have revealed Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund could invest $1 billion into Lucid Motors, an 11-year-old company that aims to take down Tesla. Elon Musk hopes the same fund will help him privatize Tesla.
Posted By Ronan Glon
james bond aston martin db5 continuation cars goldfinger contunation feat
Cars

Aston Martin will revive James Bond’s DB5 at a price only Goldfinger can afford

Aston Martin will build 25 new versions of the DB5 from the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, complete with gadgets. These "continuation cars" will cost millions of dollars, but won't be road legal.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
elliot scheiner acura els premium audio rdx 3714
Cars

How Grammy-winner Elliot Scheiner helps Acura make one of the best in-car sound systems

We sit down with eight-time Grammy-winning recording studio legend, Elliot Scheiner, to learn a how he works with Acura to make one of the best in-car sound systems. The latest version launched with the all-new 2019 Acura RDX.
Posted By Chris Chin
Hyundai Kona Electric live
Cars

Hyundai Kona Electric beats the Chevrolet Bolt on range

The Hyundai Kona Electric is the all-electric version of Hyundai's oddly styled Kona crossover. Hyundai boasts of a longer range than many other electric cars, plus tech features like wireless phone charging.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
musk tesla 25k car sx3semi family
Cars

Elon Musk says a $25K Tesla is possible in ‘maybe 3 years’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company is focused on more affordable cars. Musk called a $25,000 Tesla a "maybe" in three years, depending on volume and scale. Musk says Tesla relies on customer word-of-mouth sales.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Aptiv-Lyft self-driving car demonstration
Cars

Lyft’s self-driving taxis have made 5,000 trips for paying riders in Las Vegas

Ridesharing company Lyft said its robot taxis have now made more than 5,000 paid trips around Las Vegas since joining its fleet in May, with the majority of riders happy to choose such a vehicle for their next trip, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
the grand tour season 2 trailer
Cars

Amazon is turning its ‘Grand Tour’ car show into a video game

Amazon's "The Grand Tour" is getting its own video game. The PS4 and Xbox One offering will feature clips from the show that blend into gameplay, as well as crazy challenges and "hours" of original voice acting by Clarkson and co.
Posted By Trevor Mogg