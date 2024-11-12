 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Waymo, Nexar present AI-based study to protect ‘vulnerable’ road users

By
waymo data vulnerable road users ml still 1
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Robotaxi operator Waymo says its partnership with Nexar, a machine-learning tech firm dedicated to improving road safety, has yielded the largest dataset of its kind in the U.S., which will help inform the driving of its own automated vehicles.

As part of its latest research with Nexar, Waymo has reconstructed hundreds of crashes involving what it calls ‘vulnerable road users’ (VRUs), such as pedestrians walking through crosswalks, biyclists in city streets, or high-speed motorcycle riders on highways.

Recommended Videos

“By leveraging over 500 million miles of Nexar’s driving data, we’ve been able to capture a wide range of driving events and environments, providing a more comprehensive picture of VRU safety than ever before,” Waymo says in a blog on its website.

Related

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that in 2022 alone, 7,522 pedestrians were killed and more than 67,000 were injured in the U.S.

Yet, Waymo says data on collisions with VRUs remains scarce compared to vehicle-to-vehicle collisions, as many incidents do not get reported to the police or insurance companies.

Besides its own driving fleet, Waymo says other autonomous driving companies can use the collected dataset to evaluate an automated system’s performance in simulations ahead of deployment.

So far, Alphabet-owned Waymo operates the only functioning robotaxi service in the U.S., with a fleet of about 700 self-driving vehicles already on the road in Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Rival services still under development include General Motors’ Cruise, Amazon’s Zoox, and Tesla’s Robotaxi.

Cruise had to stop operations last year after one of its vehicles struck a pedestrian. And in October, regulators opened an investigation into 2.4 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its full-self driving (FSD) software following three reported collisions and a fatal crash.

Tesla’s self-driving technology relies on multiple onboard cameras to feed machine-learning models that, in turn, help the car make decisions.

Meanwhile, Waymo’s technology relies on premapped roads, sensors, cameras, radar, and lidar (a laser-light radar).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Cruise autonomous vehicle drives over woman just after she was hit by another car
A Cruise autonomous car.

An autonomous vehicle (AV) operated by Cruise ran over a pedestrian in San Francisco on Monday night just after she’d been hit by another car, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

According to witnesses, the force of the initial impact knocked the woman into the path of the Cruise robotaxi, leaving her pinned under one of its wheels. The driver in the other car reportedly fled the scene.

Read more
Robotaxi firm Cruise ordered to halve fleet following incidents
A Cruise autonomous car.

Autonomous car company Cruise has been told by regulators to halve its robotaxi fleet in San Francisco following a crash with a fire truck on Thursday in which the driverless car's passenger suffered minor injuries.

The regulator -- the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) -- said that it’s looking into “recent concerning incidents” involving self-driving Cruise cars operating on the city’s public roads.

Read more
Waymo taps the brakes on its autonomous-trucking project
A Waymo autonomous trick undergoing testing on a highway.

Six years after launching its autonomous-truck program, Waymo has said it’s decided to focus more on developing its ridesharing ambitions using its self-driving cars and minivans.

The California-based, Alphabet-owned company said its decision to effectively put autonomous trucking on the back burner is down to the “tremendous momentum and substantial commercial opportunity” that it’s seeing with the pilot ridesharing service it launched in Arizona in 2018 before taking it to several other states. Customers involved in the program can use an app to call a Waymo driverless car in the same way they would book an Uber.

Read more