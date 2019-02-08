Digital Trends
Computing

Amazon, B&H sale brings the MacBook Air 2018 to one of its lowest prices ever

Arif Bacchus
By
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

If you missed out on some of the best deals on Apple products over the past holiday season, there’s no reason to fret. In the latest limited time sale, both B&H and Amazon are taking $200 off the new MacBook Air 2018, bringing the cost of entry-level variants down to $1,000, one the lowest prices ever.

Although a $200 price cut might not seem like much, it is relatively rare to see the price on a new Apple product drop this low. It is only the second price cut recorded on the new MacBook Air 2018, coming a few months after a B&H sale knocked $150 off final pricing in a similar sale. Anyway, at B&H you can currently get the entry-level MacBook Air 2018 with a 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB solid-state drive for $1,000. All three colors are covered in the sale, including space gray, gold, and silver. The sale price on the same configurations and colors carries over to Amazon, which might be the better bet for purchase. B&H’s sale only runs 5:15 p.m. ET on Friday, February 8. It’s not clear when Amazon’s deal will end, but it can be assumed that supplies are limited.

The entry-level model is great for multi-tasking and general web browsing, but you’re after a more powerful version of the laptop with more RAM and storage space for photos and videos, you’re still in for luck. B&H is also cutting $50 off the silver MacBook Air 2018 variation with a 256GB SSD and 16GB RAM, bringing the price down from $1,600 to $1,550. The model with a 512 GB SSD and 16GB RAM is also seeing a discount, going down $100 in price from $1,800 to $1,700.

We reviewed the MacBook Air 2018 in November and found that its beautiful, thin and light design and excellent build quality were highlights of the new Apple laptop. An improved keyboard and trackpad, support for Touch ID, and loud, clear speakers were also big positives for us in our review. Only the below-average battery life, a dim and over saturated display held it back. But overall, now temporarily at the same price the MacBook Air 2015, the new 2018 model still packs plenty of value compared to its predecessor with a much newer Intel processor under the hood and a thinner bezel screen.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best budget laptops for 2019
HP Omen Obelisk
Product Review

Think you can't get gaming power at a modest price? Say hi to HP’s Omen Obelisk

With the Omen Obelisk, HP opted to forego some of the garish flourishes found on most gaming PCs. This understated gaming desktop comes capable of ray tracing, thanks to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 graphics.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
climate change could affect turbulence airplane alaska airlines
Computing

A flaw in e-ticket systems could mean a hacker can print your boarding pass

The vulnerability was discovered in December and involves unsecured check-in emails that can put the personal information of passengers at risk or even allow a hacker to print boarding passes.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
how to make a background transparent in photoshop
Photography

Here’s how to make a background transparent in Photoshop

Photoshop has no shortage of tools for selecting an object and removing a background, but knowing when to use which tool can be a bit confusing. Here are the basic steps for putting Photoshop's select and mask tools to work for you.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
firefox chrome back end mozilla symbol hq headquarters building sign convention open source
Computing

Mozilla exec calls on Congress to restore 2015 net neutrality protections

After citing several negative examples on how the FCC's decision to repeal net neutrality had hurt consumers and businesses, Mozilla's COO wants Congress to restore the 2015 order to protect an open and free internet without gatekeepers.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
how a usb drive found in seal poop got reunited with its owner leopard sea hydrurga leptonyx paradise bay antarctica
Computing

USB drive survives two years in seal poop before being reunited with its owner

Scientists inspecting seal poop that had been collected and frozen two years earlier were surprised to discover a USB drive inside it. After finding photos and videos on the device, they set about trying to locate its owner.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
dell xps 13 2018 screen corelogo2
Computing

If Core i5 CPUs are great for most, do you really need the extra power of an i7?

This guide is designed to help you decide whether you need the extra technological enhancements provided by the i7 core, or if the more affordable Core i5 will suit your needs. In the i5 vs. i7 battle, which is best for you?
Posted By Jon Martindale
best Single's Day deals
Computing

Perform a Windows reset on your Surface device with these quick tips

If you have Windows 10 on your Microsoft Surface and the device is running poorly, it may be time for drastic measures. We've mapped out how to reset the device to factory settings to get it running like new.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UA
Computing

These cheap laptops will make you wonder why anyone spends more

Looking for a budget notebook for school, work, or play? The best budget laptops, including our top pick -- the Asus ZenBook UX331UA -- will get the job done without digging too deeply into your pockets.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Chrome OS
Web

Wish Chrome displayed in a different language? Here's how to change it

Browsing the web the way you want to is one of the tenets of the modern world and that means consuming it in the language you want. To help make that happen, here's how to change your language in Google Chrome.
Posted By Jon Martindale
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. This list of the best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Razer Blade (2018) using keyboard
Computing

Here's how to type symbols and accented letters on your Mac or PC

Ever wondered how to type that trademark symbol? What about characters from languages like Latin? You may not know it, but there's a whole slew of symbols and characters that you can type out just by using the keyboard in front of you.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Windows 10 Notifications
Computing

Windows 10 notifications driving you crazy? Here's how to get them under control

Are the notifications on Windows 10 annoying you? Here's our guide on how to turn off notifications in Windows, and how to manage alerts so that the important stuff still gets through.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Child Phone Tracking
Computing

Keep your kids safe online with these great parental control tools

The internet can be a dangerous place, especially for your loved ones. Check out our selection of the best free parental control software for Windows and MacOS, so you can monitor your child and block unsavory sites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Close-up of Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos on stage
News

National Enquirer responds to Jeff Bezos’ blackmail claims in nude photo scandal

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos claims The National Enquirer had blackmailed him into dropping an investigation. He alleges that the tabloid tried to tie his hands by threatening to publish his nude photos.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen