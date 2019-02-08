Share

If you missed out on some of the best deals on Apple products over the past holiday season, there’s no reason to fret. In the latest limited time sale, both B&H and Amazon are taking $200 off the new MacBook Air 2018, bringing the cost of entry-level variants down to $1,000, one the lowest prices ever.

Although a $200 price cut might not seem like much, it is relatively rare to see the price on a new Apple product drop this low. It is only the second price cut recorded on the new MacBook Air 2018, coming a few months after a B&H sale knocked $150 off final pricing in a similar sale. Anyway, at B&H you can currently get the entry-level MacBook Air 2018 with a 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB solid-state drive for $1,000. All three colors are covered in the sale, including space gray, gold, and silver. The sale price on the same configurations and colors carries over to Amazon, which might be the better bet for purchase. B&H’s sale only runs 5:15 p.m. ET on Friday, February 8. It’s not clear when Amazon’s deal will end, but it can be assumed that supplies are limited.

The entry-level model is great for multi-tasking and general web browsing, but you’re after a more powerful version of the laptop with more RAM and storage space for photos and videos, you’re still in for luck. B&H is also cutting $50 off the silver MacBook Air 2018 variation with a 256GB SSD and 16GB RAM, bringing the price down from $1,600 to $1,550. The model with a 512 GB SSD and 16GB RAM is also seeing a discount, going down $100 in price from $1,800 to $1,700.

We reviewed the MacBook Air 2018 in November and found that its beautiful, thin and light design and excellent build quality were highlights of the new Apple laptop. An improved keyboard and trackpad, support for Touch ID, and loud, clear speakers were also big positives for us in our review. Only the below-average battery life, a dim and over saturated display held it back. But overall, now temporarily at the same price the MacBook Air 2015, the new 2018 model still packs plenty of value compared to its predecessor with a much newer Intel processor under the hood and a thinner bezel screen.