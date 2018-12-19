Share

There is now less than a week to go until Christmas, but you can still find some savings on the latest laptops and computers. In the latest sale, B&H is taking up to $150 off the new MacBook Air 2018 for a limited time, up until December 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Though $150 might not seem like much, this is one of the first price cuts on Apple’s latest MacBook Air with Retina Display and Thunderbolt 3 ports. The sale covers all three colors of the laptop, including gold, silver, and space gray. In all colors, it knocks down the pricing of the entry-level 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 dual-core variants with a total of 8GB RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage from $1,199 to $1,049.

Elsewhere, the sale covers mid-range MacBook Air 2018 configurations, too. If opting for 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM, you can save up to $100, with the prices going for $1,300 instead of $1,400. Additionally, the variant with 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB RAM is now going for $1,500 instead of $1,600.

Although you will still find the same discounts on models with 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB RAM the highest end configurations with 16GB RAM and a 1.5TB SSD are not included in the sale, still going at a premium for $2,600.

We reviewed the MacBook Air 2018 back in November and were for its beautiful, thin, and light design and excellent build quality. The improved keyboard and trackpad, support for Touch ID, and loud, clear speakers were also other highlights for us. Below-average battery life, a dim and overly saturated display, and poor value were the only negatives, but it overall still packs plenty of improvements over the 2015 MacBook Air with outdated Intel processors and low-resolution display.

Compared to competing Windows laptops like the XPS 13, the choice of Intel processor on board the MacBook Air 2018 might be seen as a basic configuration and specs, but it is still rare to see price cuts of this level on a new Apple product. If you’re after other non-Apple computing deals, AMD’s mid-range RX580 graphics card is currently on sale, and you can find savings of up to $300 on the Surface Laptop at the Microsoft Store.